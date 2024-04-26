2024 NFL Draft: 10 best players available on Day 3, including Spencer Rattler

Credit: Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first two days are in the books, which means we’ve reached Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. A total of 100 players heard their names called in the first three rounds, but there are still over 250 more to go.

Surprisingly, there is a lot of talent remaining heading into Round 4, but who are the best players available on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft? Here’s our top ten before Round 4 begins at 12 PM ET.

Christian Jones, OT, Texas

A prospect who started at both tackle spots for the Longhorns, Christian Jones may be best suited for the right side in the NFL. But he has the strength to be a mauling right tackle who could become a good pass protector too.

Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon

Brandon Dorlus is a trench warrior who wins with physicality, using heavy hands to burst through the line of scrimmage in a flash. While Dorlus needs to develop more pass-rush moves and become more consistent in run defense, he has the upside of a long-term starter who could become an impact player.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

The top running back available on Day 3, Jaylen Wright, is an elite athlete who frequently flashed his 4.38 speed while running for over 1,800 yards across the past two seasons at Tennessee. Wright has also shown to be a capable pass protector, which means he'll have no trouble seeing the field as a rookie.

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Jaden Hicks has the size NFL teams covet for a starting safety. He's a versatile defender who can play in the box, across the middle, or in deep levels of the field. Hitting and tackling may be his best traits, but he holds up well in coverage too. Hicks is worth a flier at this stage.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson

Jeremiah Trotter Jr may not have intimidating size (6-feet, 228 lbs), but he's always around the ball. While he's not the fastest, Trotter combines a mild amount of athleticism with an excellent football IQ. Capable of being a three-down player, Trotter would be an excellent value pick for any defense.

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

A smooth, sudden route-runner with 4.41 speed, Troy Franklin has some WR1 upside to him. His 6-foot-2 size is ideal, but at 176 pounds, some scouts may wonder how he'll hold up catching passes in traffic. Yet, with his knack for making big plays, he's well worth the risk, especially on Day 3.

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

A big, physical corner (6-foot-1, 189 lbs) with long arms, T.J. Tampa does a good job in press coverage, but he's also more than capable of providing run support. A lack of top-end speed may be why he's still available, but you can't go wrong with his instincts and ball skills on Day 3.

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

One of the most productive tight ends in college football, Ja'Tavion Sanders has the size (6-foot-4, 245 lbs) and the speed (4.69 40 time) to be a starting option as a rookie. Capable of stretching the seams, Sanders could be weaponized in the right offense.

Brenden Rice, WR, USC

The son of Hall of Fame great Jerry Rice, this former USC wideout has an intriguing mix of size and speed at 6-feet-2, 208 pounds with 4.5 speed. Brenden Rice will win on 50-50 balls, and he certainly has the pedigree and work ethic to take his game to the next level in the pros. We wouldn't bet against him.

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

