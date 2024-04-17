Best 4th-round NFL Draft picks ever: From Art Donovan to Cliff Branch

Who are the best fourth-round NFL Draft picks in history? There are multiple Pro Football Hall of Famers on this list, starting with a specific former Raiders star. As we prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, a lot of focus will be on who might be a steal in the mid rounds. It’s a way for teams to roster build in the modern era. Without further ado, here’s a look at the 10 best fourth-round NFL Draft picks in history. Related: Best 7th-round NFL Draft picks of all-time

10. Cliff Branch

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a crying shame that Cliff Branch was not inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame until following his death in 2019. From 1974-1976 with the then-Oakland Raiders, Branch went for 3,100 yards and 34 touchdowns while averaging 20 yards per reception. Those were some absurd numbers for that time. He played a vital role in the Raiders winning three Super Bowl titles during his 14-year run with the team. Branch is considered an all-time franchise great and one of the most-respected members of the Raiders’ organization in their history.

9. Andre Reed

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills’ scouts did some work when they checked in on Reed from Kutztown College in Allentown, Pennsylvania ahead of the 1985 NFL Draft. It paid off big time during his 16-year career with the team. He earned seven Pro Bowls from 1988-1994, helping lead Buffalo to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances during that span. Reed was fellow Hall of Famer’s Jim Kelly’s favorite target and will go down as one of the best fourth-round NFL Draft picks in history. Related: Best 6th-round NFL Draft picks of all-time

8. Harry Carson

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Carson might not be known as much as Lawrence Taylor from the Giants’ defenses of the 1980s. But the former South Carolina State standout more than made his impact. During his 13-year career with the Giants from 1976-1988, the linebacker earned a whopping nine Pro Bowl appearances. He helped lead the Giants to one Super Bowl title and was a key catalyst under then-defensive coordinator Bill Belichick.

7. John Stallworth

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

John Stallworth might not be as well known as Lynn Swann. With that said, he proved to be a great deep threat for Terry Bradshaw en route to helping Pittsbugh to four Super Bowl titles. That included putting up three 1,000-yard seasons and averaging 16.2 yards per reception throughout his career. During Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl run back in 1979, Stallworth caught 70 passes for 1,183 yards. He also tallied three receptions for 123 yards, including a then-Super Bowl record 73 yarder, in Pittsburgh’s win over the Los Angeles Rams to earn the title. Related: Best 5th-round NFL Draft picks of all-time

6. Art Donovan

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Art Donovan is one of the best NFL Draft picks ever. Period. The former fourth-round selection of the New York Giants made his impact more known with the Baltimore Colts. From 1953-58, Donovan earned five Pro Bowl appearances and five First-Team All-Pro honors. He won two NFL Championships with Baltimore and was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade teams for the 1950s.

5. Jared Allen

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Very few defenders and lay claim to being one of the best pass rushers for two different franchises. Allen is one of those guys. An original fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2004, Allen recorded 43 sacks in four seasons before being dealt to the Minnesota Vikings. That’s when the Idaho State product took off big time. From 2008-12 in Minnesota, the five-time Pro Bowler registered a whopping 129 QB hits to go with 91 tackles for loss and 74 sacks. All said, Allen recorded double-digit sacks in eight of his first 10 seasons. Yeah, he’s one of the best NFL Draft picks of all time. Related: Best 3rd-round NFL Draft picks of all-time

4. Charles Haley

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before Tom Brady existed in the NFL, there was Charles Haley. In splitting time with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys throughout his career, the edge rusher played important roles on five Super Bowl champion teams. Haley racked up a whopping 100.5 sacks and 26 forced fumbles throughout his brilliant 13-year career. It led to enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a status symbol as one of the best pure pass rushers of the modern era.

3. Steve Largent

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Largent largely wasted away for a bad Seattle Seahawks team from 1976-1989. That does not take away from what the all-time great wide receiver did during his career in the Pacific Northwest. When he retired, Largent was the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions (819) and receiving yards (13,089). During a nine-year span from 1978-1986, Largent averaged 67 catches for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s certainly one of the best NFL Draft picks from the fourth round ever. Related: Best 2nd-round NFL Draft picks of all-time

2. Cris Carter

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1987 supplemental draft, Carter’s career did not go swimmingly early on. Battling substance abuse during his three years in Philly, he averaged just 30 receptions for 483 yards. Things changed as Carter made his way to the Twin Cities. After playing pretty well in his first three seasons with the Vikings, Carter took off. From 1993-2000 with the Vikes, this Hall of Famer averaged 97 receptions for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was absolutely elite in the old Black and Blue Division.

1. Jerry Kramer

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports