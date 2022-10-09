WATCH: Josh Allen, Gabe Davis shred Pittsburgh Steelers defense for 98-yard touchdown

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For Pittsburgh Steelers fans, today is all about the starting debut of rookie first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett. Unfortunately, there’s another team over there, named the Buffalo Bills, and they have Josh Allen and Gabe Davis. They too, want to win.

Before Pickett could even take the field, it was the Super Bowl favorites who made their presence known. On the third play from scrimmage, with the Buffalo offense backed up into their own territory at the two-line facing a third-and-ten, Allen found Davis streaking wide open downfield against Mike Tomlin’s defense for an incredible 98-yard score. It’s the longest play from scrimmage of the 2022 NFL season.

Not a bad start for the Bills, who already boast one of the most explosive offenses in the league. For Davis, it’s his second touchdown reception of the season and Allen’s 11th touchdown pass.

The Bills are looking to continue what’s been another strong season so far as they hope to move to 4-1 as they compete with the Miami Dolphins for the AFC East division lead. Yet Pittsburgh, coming off three consecutive losses, have a lot on the line as well as they look to avoid a 1-4 start to their season.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Jared Goff lands in top 10, and Geno Smith ranks above Russell Wilson

Gabe Davis outdoes himself in second quarter

Just when we thought Davis already had the play of the day, he might have topped his own effort. Check out this one-handed 62-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Pure perfection from Allen to Davis, once again.

May we remind you that Davis came into the game nursing an ankle injury? Davis caught just one pass for 13 yards last week against Baltimore, but it’s hard to argue that the receiver looks back up to full speed against Pittsburgh.

Related: NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Betting favorites point to dual-threat QBs, with Josh Allen as top dog in Week 5