5 ideal Jimmy Garoppolo trade scenarios this offseason

Jimmy Garoppolo led his San Francisco 49ers to a second NFC Championship Game in three seasons. Despite starting 3-5, San Francisco got hot and was looking very much to be Super Bowl bound.

That’s when it all came crashing down against the Rams in the title game. Garoppolo struggled big time with San Francisco heading into the fourth quarter up 17-7. Likely his last throw as a member of the 49ers, the Super Bowl quarterback tossed up a prayer — ending up in an intereception.

Following the game, even Garoppolo touched on his shaky future with the 49ers. “We’ll see what happens in these next couple days, weeks, whatever,” the QB told reporters following the Rams loss.

Now that the NFL trade market at quarterback has settled some following the blockbuster Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz deals, Garoppolo is the top remaining signal caller available. Of course, that’s dependent on the Deshaun Watson off-field situation.

Either way, it’s being noted that things are heading up big time on this front with multiple teams talking to San Francisco about acquiring Garoppolo.

Despite the quarterback having just undergone surgery on his throwing shoulder, the expectation is that San Francisco should receive a nice haul in return. After all, Indianapolis acquired a third-round pick, future conditional second-round selection and an ability to swap 2022 second-round picks from Washington for Wentz.

With all of that taken into account, we look at five ideal Jimmy Garoppolo trade scenarios heading into free agency.

Related: Updated NFL trade rumors

Jimmy Garoppolo dealt to Carolina Panthers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers get: Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers get: Christian McCaffrey, fourth-round pick in 2022

Carolina finds itself in desperation mode to land a starter-caliber quarterback following the failed Sam Darnold experiment. Unfortunately, the team still has to pay Darnold $18.86 million in 2022. It also lacks a ton of draft capital after sending two 2022 picks to the Jets for Darnold last offseason.

In this scenario, Carolina bites the bullet and pays out north of $40 million to its quarterback room next season as head coach Matt Rhule attempts to save his job. In the process, it offers up an injury-plagued Christian McCaffrey and a fourth-round selection.

Christian McCaffrey stats (2018-19): 2,485 rushing yards, 4.9 average, 223 receptions, 1,872 yards, 32 total TD

Just imagine a backfield consisting of a healthy McCaffrey and young stud Elijah Mitchell. Add in Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle at the skill-positions, and this would be an elite offense. The only thing potentially holding San Francisco back here is McCaffrey’s $14.3 million cap hit for 2022 and the fact that it needs to extend both Nick Bosa and the aforementioned Samuel this offseason.

Related: Jimmy Garoppolo and NFL’s highest-paid QBs

Jimmy Garoppolo trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers get: Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers get: 2022 Second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick

With Ben Roethlisberger officially deciding to retire, there’s a major question mark at quarterback in Pittsburgh. Sure the team has supported Mason Rudolph publicly. But we’re just not seeing it. With Mike Tomlin firmly entrenched in as the Steelers’ head coach moving forward, finding a stopgap option has to be seen as the likeliest scenario moving forward.

Pittsburgh still has aspirations of playoff contention. It is not going into rebuild mode. Adding a winning quarterback in Garoppolo on the relative cheap could make sense.

Jimmy Garoppolo career record: 33-14 regular season, 4-2 playoffs

As for the 49ers, they add two valuable draft picks as a way to recoup some of the assets the team moved in acquiring Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 49ers are not in a great cap situation and need to build more depth through the draft if they want to remain Super Bowl contenders.

Related: Top 200 NFL free agents of 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo trade to the New Orleans Saints

Credit: USA Today Network

Saints get: Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers get: Bradley Roby, Adam Trautman, 2022 second-round pick

New Orleans is one of the teams that has been talking to the 49ers about Garoppolo. That should not come as a surprise with Taysom Hill as the only real “viable” quarterback currently on New Orleans roster. Even that’s debatable. Of course, the Saints could opt to re-sign Jameis Winston. But Garoppolo’s track record is much better than his younger counterpart.

The only real issue for New Orleans is its current cap situation. Despite restructuring multiple contracts, the Saints find themselves $42.49 million over the cap — meaning salary would have to be shipped off to San Francisco in order for Mickey Loomis and Co. to take on his cap hit.

Enter into the equation a player like cornerback Bradley Roby, who would be of interest for a 49ers team that needs more talent and experience at that position. The Saints also offer up young tight end Adam Trautman and a 2022 second-round pick to make it work.

Jimmy Garoppolo replaces Tom Brady in Tampa

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers get: Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers get: 2022 second-round pick, 2022 third-round pick

Imagine the narrative surrounding this trade. Garoppolo finally being able to take over for Tom Brady following that entire situation in New England. While this might seem far-fetched, there’s a reasonable scenario in place that suggests Garoppolo to the Bucs makes sense.

Is Tom Brady the greatest of all time or a cheater? Who is the best running back in the NFL? (Required) Deflategate was an NFL controversy involving the allegation that New England Patriots QB Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the Patriots' victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. The controversy resulted in Brady being suspended for four games; the team was fined $1 million and forfeited two draft selections in 2016. GOAT Cheater Email (Required) (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free). Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

The Bucs will need to find a win-now quarterback under the aging Bruce Arians. They are not going into rebuild mode. Garoppolo’s history of success would be enticing to a franchise that still believes it can contend for a title, sans Brady.

As for San Francisco, it picks up two valuable picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, giving general manager John Lynch a ton of flexibility in the process. These selections could potentially be used to move into the first round or even dealt for more draft capital down the road.

Jimmy Garoppolo replaces Carson Wentz in Indy

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Colts get: Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers get: 2022 second-round pick, 2022 third-round pick

Indianapolis traded Wentz primarily due to his lack of leadership and relationship with his teammates. At least, these are the reports we’re hearing from the Colts following the blockbuster trade.

While Wentz put up better stats than Garoppolo last season, the latter is held in a higher regard around the league. It’s in this that the Colts opt to move off a couple Day 2 picks to acquire a veteran with a winning history — one that is respected around the league and seen as a team leader. This is obviously what general manager Chris Ballard is seeking after trading Wentz.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors