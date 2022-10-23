5 instant reactions to another bad Indianapolis Colts loss to Tennessee

Coming into this game, the hope was that the Indianapolis Colts would be able to build off their offensive success from the previous week. Instead, the team reverted back to their old ways. The offense was again bad in the first half, going three and out with their first possession and then committing two turnovers.

The one interception that was returned for the touchdown turned out to be the difference maker in the game. This game also marked the ninth consecutive game the Colts went into halftime trailing. An absurd streak that needs to come to a conclusion quickly, as this team has only been able to overcome the deficit three times. Another streak that needs to end is the five consecutive losses to Tennessee. Unfortunately, that will have to end in 2023 at the earliest. So, let’s look at the five instant reactions from the game.

Investing in Grover Stewart paying off for Indianapolis Colts

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former fourth-round pick Grover Stewart is having his best season. His stats may not tell the entire story of his play, but Stewart’s been one of the best-run defenders in the NFL. A reason for that is his ability to shed the blocker and get into the backfield to disrupt the play. He’s not a pass-rushing specialist, so he’ll come off on pass plays. But when Stewart’s on the field, he’s making his presence known.

Related: NFL mock draft 2023: C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker land in perfect spots in latest 2023 NFL Draft mock

Is there a running back committee now?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No, not a full-on committee. Jonathan Taylor still gets the majority of snaps and touches. However, Nyheim Hines, and now with the emergence of Deon Jackson, they will all get some touches. This will be good for Taylor’s workload as it should help keep him fresher. It won’t be good for fantasy football owners. It can also mean there are a few random games where Hines or Jackson may get closer to a 50/50 split with Taylor as they have a hot hand.

Related: 2022 NFL power rankings: See how low the Indianapolis Colts have fallen

Another receiver is emerging in the offense

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Parris Campbell now has back-to-back weeks with big games. Last week he caught 7-of-11 targets for 57-yards and a touchdown. This week he one-upped it, catching 10-of -2 targets for 70-yards and a touchdown. This is huge for a few reasons.

One, it’s another player that defenses need to account for. Two, he’s the fastest wide receiver on the roster. So, it adds some more speed to the offense. And finally, it takes some pressure off of the rookie Alec Pierce.

Related: Top 2022-23 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

Colts are a team driven by their defense

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s Colts defense isn’t forcing turnovers like they did last season. A big reason is that Shaquille Leonard has played in only one game. There’s also the scheme change too. However, this defense has improved in an area that they greatly struggled in last season; the pass defense.

Stephon Gilmore has been a great addition, as he’s basically been a shutdown corner. The aforementioned Stewart has really shined this season, and the pass rush has also improved. Last season they had a total of 33 sacks.

This season so far, they have 17. It’s a combination of the scheme change, improved play from some players, and the addition of Yannick Ngakoue. All of this is the type of team that general manager Chris Ballard wants, a defense-driven team. It’s quite the change from the Bill Polian type of team.

Related: See where the Indianapolis Colts D stacks up in our weekly defensive rankings

Last week’s offense was an aberration

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Well, last week’s offensive explosion appears to be an aberration. On the season, the Colts average 16.1 points per game, which is one of the worst marks in the NFL. And considering the team employs some talented playmakers, it’s baffling that they score so few. A big reason for it is the poor play from Matt Ryan.

This team just doesn’t take care of the ball and consistently asks the defense to win the game. Unfortunately, this defense just doesn’t force turnovers enough to give the offense a short field or for the defense to score touchdowns itself.

Regardless, this team is not going to score a lot of points. And subsequently, they are not going to win a lot of games. Up next for Indianapolis is a home game against Washington.

Related: Chris Ballard’s ego is hurting the Indianapolis Colts and will cost him his job