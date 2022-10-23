Indianapolis Colts’ Matt Ryan throws consecutive interceptions including a pick-six

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan entered Sunday’s game against the division-rival Tennessee Titans coming off his best performance of the season. After struggling through his first five starts, Ryan threw three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ryan was looking to continue this against the Titans on Sunday. That didn’t happen with the Super Bowl quarterback throwing one of the worst pick-sixes you will ever see. With Indianapolis down 3-0 in the second quarter, Ryan threw a pass intended for wide receiver Parris Campbell. It was picked off by Titans safety Andrew Adams and returned 76 yards the other way for a touchdown.

This could have been a case of miscommunication between Ryan and Campbell. But we’re still not sure how he can throw that ball so blindly. The end result was a Titans touchdown and a 10-0 Colts deficit.

Matt Ryan interception issues continue

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Facing third-and-3 on his team’s next possession at the Titans’ 38-yard-line, Ryan proceeded to throw yet another interception. This time, it went into the hands of cornerback David Long on a pass intended for No. 1 wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

These are mistakes usually reserved for young quarterbacks or rookie. Ryan threw this one late and into two defenders. There was absolutely no way that Pittman Jr. was going to come away with the reception. None at all.

This is just a continuation of major turnover struggles on the part of Ryan after Indianapolis acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Falcons during the offseason.

Matt Ryan stats (2022): 67% completion, 1,847 yards, 8 TD, 9 INT, 82.7 QB rating

Despite Ryan’s struggles, Indianapolis headed into Week 7 with a 3-2-1 record and tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South in the win column. But if the quarterback continues to struggle like this, it’s going to be a lost season in Indy.