How to watch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals

We’re one step closer to the 2024 NBA Finals. First, the Boston Celtics will take on either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here’s how to watch every game with a live TV streaming service.

2024 Eastern Conference Finals channels

The 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals will air on ESPN and ABC. You can watch it all with a live TV streaming service.

Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC ✓* ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ *local channels available only in select locations

2024 Eastern Conference Finals schedule

The Eastern Conference Finals schedule will be as follows:

Game 1: Pacers/Knicks at Celtics on Tuesday, May 21 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Pacers/Knicks at Celtics on Thursday, May 23 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 3: Celtics at Pacers/Knicks on Saturday, May 25 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Celtics at Pacers/Knicks on Monday, May 27 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 5*: Pacers/Knicks at Celtics on Wednesday, May 29 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Celtics at Pacers/Knicks on Friday, May 31 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 7*: Pacers/Knicks at Celtics on Sunday, June 2 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

*if needed

How to watch the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue Price: $55

$55 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, NBA TV

Sling TV is the most affordable option for streaming conference final games. With Sling Orange, you’ll get access to ESPN. In some areas, Sling Blue comes with locals including ABC. Combining the two in the Sling Orange & Blue plan will give you access to the full channel lineup. Enter your zip code on the homepage to see which channels you’ll get in your area. Want to get NBA TV for extra NBA coverage? Sling TV has you covered there, too. Just add on the Sports Extra package to your Sling TV base plan for 14 additional sports channels, including NBA TV.

How to watch the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

While DIRECTV STREAM can be expensive, it also has one of the largest channel lineups in streaming. WIth the Choice package, you’ll get ABC, ESPN, and NBA TV for additional coverage. DIRECTV STREAM is also one of only two streaming services with an extensive lineup of regional sports networks (RSNs) for watching NBA games in the regular season. Give DIRECTV STREAM a shot by signing up for a free trial.

How to watch the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo is known for being one of the best sports streaming services on the market. The service streams over 100 sports events every week across all plans and offers some content in 4K. ABC and ESPN are included in every plan, and NBA TV can be added with the Sports Plus add-on for an additional monthly fee. Fubo customers can also enjoy up to 1,000 hours of DVR. Get started with Fubo with a 5-day free trial.

How to watch the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN

Hulu + Live TV has everything you need to watch the conference finals in its 95-plus live TV channel lineup. Hulu + Live TV does not offer NBA TV, but you won’t be missing games without the channel. Hulu + Live TV also comes bundled with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. Plus, with Hulu + Live TV, you can add your favorite teams to the “My Stuff” tab to easily see upcoming games and find previously recorded games. Hulu comes with unlimited cloud DVR.

How to watch the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

You can also catch the conference finals on YouTube TV. The streaming service has a 100+ channel lineup which includes ABC and ESPN. YouTube TV also has game-day features for sports fans, like Key Plays View, which catches you up by showing the game’s biggest plays so far, and Stats View, which shows players’ stats in real-time. You’ll get unlimited Cloud DVR and can create up to six profiles per account. Check out a free trial on YouTube TV before committing to a monthly subscription.