How to Watch New England vs. New York Jets: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Week 3 features an AFC East matchup of New England vs New York Jets on Thursday night. The Patriots have a new identity to go along with their new head coach Jarod Mayo: it’s smash-mouth football. New England had a physical training camp that paid dividends in their somewhat surprising week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game, the Patriots used a bruising running attack to control the line of scrimmage. Complimenting this was the defense, which forced two fumbles and came up with a crucial fourth-down stop. They’ll need a similar performance in Week 3 when they face a Jets offense that’s still finding its way.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets hope this week’s 3 matchup will help them build momentum, especially on defense. In their season-opener, they lost to the defending NFC champions San Francisco 49ers 32-19. Given how good the 49ers are, that performance could be more of an outlier for New York moving forward. And even in the loss, quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked at times like his old self, dropping in dimes and testing one of the NFL’s best defenses. He shouldn’t have to rely on playing from behind as much with New England running a more ball-control offense. Still, the Jets should find a way to contain Patriots running back Rhadmondre Stevenson. If they can do this, it’ll force the Patriots to play against their identity, which could result in turnovers and shorter drives.

If you’re a fan of either team or eager to check out this matchup, our guide can help. We’ll cover when the game is, which channel it is on, and the best streaming services to consider.

How to watch Patriots vs. Jets

Date: Thursday, September 19th

Thursday, September 19th Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Streaming: Amazon Prime

New England vs. New York Jets predictions

This Thursday night game could be an early peek into how the AFC East race shakes out this season. Both teams are undergoing new identities. In the case of New England, it’s more of a traditional style, with tough defense and a punishing rushing attack. Meanwhile, New York wants big plays behind the arm of Rodgers and the intricate route running of wide receiver Garret Wilson. ESPN Analytics has the Jets as the 66 percent favorite to win this game.

However, the Patriots have already shown the ability to limit big plays through the air. They held the Bengals to 10 points and only 154 passing yards. And Joe Burrow is still one of the league’s better quarterbacks. If they can do it against him, there’s no reason to think they can’t limit the Jets’ big play ability. Expect New England to use their dominating line play on both sides of the ball to slow the game tempo and control the clock. They’ll win a close one.