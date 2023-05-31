3 ideal Draymond Green landing spots in NBA free agency

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is likely going to opt out of his contract and hit NBA free agency in July.

Green, 33, has a $27.59 million contract option for next season. Given his advanced age, it makes sense for the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year to cash in on one more long-term contract.

It’s still highly unlikely that Green would actually leave the only team he’s suited up for. Even after Golden State’s 2023 NBA Playoff run came to a conclusion against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, there was talk about running it back.

Perhaps, the dynamics have changed to a degree in Northern California. General manager Bob Myers has opted to leave the organization after a dozen years. Meanwhile, the Warriors are facing massive salary cap and luxury tax hits in the coming years.

Could it lead to Green actually leaving for another team during NBA free agency? Stranger things have happened. Here, we look at three ideal destinations for Draymond Green.

Houston Rockets add champion in NBA free agency

A lot of this will depend on James Harden and where he lands in July. The former NBA MVP is expected to opt out of his contract. Rumors also continue to point in the direction of the Rockets bringing Harden back after he starred with them earlier in his career.

For Houston, the idea would be to expedite its rebuild after yet another 60-loss season. General manager Rafael Stone is seemingly prepared to do that by targeting multiple big-name players.

Unlike other teams that could show interest in Green, Houston would be able to sign him outright. It is projected to have north of $65 million in cap room. The team could afford to sign Harden and Green outright if it finds trade partners for Kevin Porter Jr. and Jae’Sean Tate. Heck, this would enable the Rockets to add another potential star to the mix.

Boston Celtics pull off Draymond Green sign-and-trade

Would these two 2022 NBA Finals opponents actually get together and pull off a sign-and-trade? We’ve seen both do this in the recent past. When it became clear Kevin Durant was leaving Golden State for the Brooklyn Nets back in the summer of 2019, the Warriors got together to pull off a sign-and-trade for D’Angelo Russell. Within months, they flipped Russell for Andrew Wiggins — extending a dynastic run.

As for Boston, it pulled off a sign-and-trade for guard Malcolm Brogdon last summer. Fresh off an ugly Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, there’s rumors of the Celtics changing up their roster to an extent.

What better way to do this than adding one of the most versatile big men in the entire NBA? Green would be an absolutely perfect fit with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in Boston despite the issues he’s had with fans in Boston.

From Golden State’s perspective, using a sign-and-trade to acquire assets makes sense should Green opt to leave in free agency. In this scenario, the Warriors acquire big man Robert Williams and veteran point guard Marcus Smart. Both seem to be perfect options off the bench after the second unit struggled this past season.

Draymond Green to the Los Angeles Lakers

It’s not a secret that Green is close to Lakers star LeBron James. Heck, recent rumors have Green attempting to recruit King James to Northern California. Outside of that unlikely scenario coming into play, the four-time champion heading to Los Angeles makes sense. Teaming him up with James and Anthony Davis would create the single best frontcourt in the NBA.

In this scenario, the two Western Conference rivals come together in a sign-and-trade. In return, Golden State brings in young guard Austin Reaves as a sharpshooter next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. It would be complicated. But something would end up working out of James and Green find themselves as a fit together in Southern California.