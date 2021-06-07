Los Angeles Lakers rumors, top trade & free-agent targets for 2021 NBA offseason

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the NBA Playoffs, ending their title hopes in the first round and beginning the NBA offseason far earlier than expected. In what will be the most critical summer for the franchise in years, Lakers rumors will be flying around this offseason.

Anthony Davis and LeBron will be back with the team next season and there’s reason to be optimistic that both stars will be far healthier than we saw in Game 6. But it’s evident that durability will be a problem for Davis throughout his career and James no longer can carry a team like he used to after 18 NBA seasons.

If Los Angeles wants to rebound next season, Rob Pelinka needs to make significant changes in the summer. Let’s dive into the latest Lakers rumors.

Los Angeles Lakers rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. a potential target?

According to Bally Sports, the Lakers are interested in signing free-agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. this summer. The 25-year-old is expected to be in high demand, with multiple teams placing a premium on his impact as a defender.

Oubre Jr. spent the past season with the Golden State Warriors, but isn’t expected to return. Steve Kerr already made it clear Klay Thompson will reclaim his starting spot, pushing Oubre Jr. to the bench. As a result, the Warriors aren’t expecting him to re-sign.

It’s understandable for Los Angeles to see Oubre Jr’s defensive capabilities as an ideal fit with Frank Vogel. But for as much as the front office and coaching staff might like him, this isn’t a realistic option.

For one, Oubre Jr. could be eyeing a contract worth more than $18 million per season and the Lakers don’t have room for that. Furthermore, he wouldn’t improve a roster that lacked consistent and willing outside shooters around LeBron.

Oubre Jr. shot just 31.6% from beyond the arc this past season. He wasn’t any better on shots from 16-to-21 feet, per Basketball Reference, shooting 31%. Just as alarming, he ranked 415th in Offensive Win Shares (0.0) on the season. The Lakers can admire his game, but he’s not cost-effective for a team that must find shooting.

Rob Pelinka outlines plans for offseason

Rob Pelinka did an excellent job building a championship roster, but many of his moves this year didn’t work out. Montrezl Harrell combined for just 25 total minutes in the final three games against Phoenix, never playing in a victory and Andre Drummond didn’t leave the bench in Game 6.

Los Angeles Lakers free agents: Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews, Alex Caruso (Bird Rights), Andre Drummond, Ben McLemore, Montrezl Harrell ($9.49 million player option)

With so much work to be done this summer and a majority of the roster eligible for free agency, Pelinka outlined how the Lakers will approach the offseason.

“I’m convinced that, again, without some of the unforeseen circumstances this year, the challenges that we had to face, that we’d be a championship-caliber team. So the goal is to try to keep that core group together.” Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka

Schroder, Matthews, Caruso, Drummond and Marc Gasol have each expressed interest in returning. While Los Angeles would like for each of them to return, it isn’t an affordable option.

Pelinka was asked specifically about Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker. Both were drafted and developed by the Lakers and should be priorities this summer. But even with Bird rights, it’s realistic that only Horton-Tucker returns.

Pelinka didn’t regret adding Drummond during the season and the club is interested in retaining him. While he’ll likely find a better market than Hassan Whiteside did last offseason, the All-Star center may struggle to find really lucrative offers.

As for Schroder, whose on-court play reportedly frustrated the Lakers, his value to Los Angeles might only be the potential return in a sign-and-trade.

Dennis Schroder sign-and-trade possible this summer

The NBA world was buzzing last offseason when the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Dennis Schroder. He was supposed to provide playmaking and athleticism, taking some pressure off LeBron. Los Angeles was so confident about his potential impact, it offered him an $84 million extension but he wanted more.

Schroder is now coming off an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs, which will likely cost him millions. When he missed all nine of his shots in Game 5, he became the first Lakers’ player to not score on nine-plus attempts in a playoff game since the franchise moved to Los Angeles.

There will still be a market for the 27-year-old guard. He was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019, averaging 18.9 points per game. A sign-and-trade is the most logical path for the Lakers to bring in more talent and it will be a big storyline to follow this offseason.

Will the Lakers trade Kyle Kuzma?

Los Angeles made Kuzma untouchable during negotiations for the Anthony Davis trade. While he has made an impact at times, with flashes that earned a $40 million contract extension, the Lakers now feel quite differently about the 25-year-old.

NBA executives told Bleacher Report, Los Angeles shopped Kuzma around the league before the NBA trade deadline. While a deal never came to fruition, the Lakers seemingly recognized that it might be time to move on from the young big before his extension kicked in.

Kuzma shot 23.5 percent from the field against the Phoenix Suns, he struggled defensively and brought nothing when Davis was sidelined. His trade value has diminished significantly from a few years ago, but he is still a piece the Lakers could use this summer to change the roster.

Los Angeles Lakers targets: Examining best options in free agency and trade market

NBA rumors about Chris Paul opting out of his contract created plenty of buzz. The future Hall of Famer is close friends with LeBron and has a home in Los Angeles. But the Lakers have enough limitations financially this summer, with many key rotation players hitting the open market and the luxury tax line still a problem.

Assuming Paul is out of the Lakers’ price range and Kawhi Leonard re-signs with the Los Angeles Clippers, there are a few other options.

Sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry

The Lakers pursued a trade for Lowry during the season, but ultimately came up short. Lowry, 35, is headed for free agency this offseason. But Toronto might want to get something back for him via sign-and-trade, opening the door for the Lakers and other clubs to get involved.

Los Angeles refused to move Talen Horton-Tucker during in-season negotiations with Toronto. While Pelinka might still stand by that decision, getting knocked out of the playoffs in six games should be a wake-up call. The Lakers can include Schroder, providing the Raptors with another guard, to help the financial side of the deal line up.

Lowry would provide many of the things the Lakers need. He is a capable playmaker, averaging 7.3 assists per game this past season and he shot 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. Paired with his defense and ability to create shots, he might be an ideal fit with Davis and LeBron.

Lakers add Patty Mills

Los Angeles needs to find more outside shooting, especially those who are actually willing to take the shots when LeBron or Davis feeds them the ball. Mills, who will be a free agent this summer, could be a nice addition to the Lakers’ bench. He averaged 2.4 3-points made per game this season, playing around 25 minutes per contest. While his 37.5 percent 3-point rate isn’t great, the 32-year-old would find more opens shots in Los Angeles.

What moves do you think the Los Angeles Lakers need to make? Let us know below.