Los Angeles Lakers have discussed Trae Young trade

While we may not know how the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster will look yet next season, chances are, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be returning. Now that LA reached the Western Conference Finals stage, players around the NBA may have more interest in joining their ongoing effort to compete.

While he’s not a free agent, that wave of roster movement could even include Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks. While the 24-year-old remains the best player on the Hawks’ roster, Atlanta hasn’t been able to get over the hump as of late, getting eliminated from playoff contention in the first round of play each of the past two seasons.

Now there are even some suggestions that the Hawks may be willing to consider trading their two-time All-Star if the right offer comes along. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers could emerge as one of those teams willing to pay a heavy price for the former fifth overall pick. They’ve reportedly held “internal discussions” about how a trade for Young might work later this summer.

It’s worth noting that Young, a client of Klutch Sports, was courtside at Crypto.com Arena to watch the Lakers’ most recent playoff loss. But there’s also a belief that Kyrie Irving, another client of Klutch Sports who sat courtside during the Lakers loss, would be more preferred by James and the team’s front office.

Being that Irving is set for free agency if the Lakers are deciding between Young and Irving, the latter would likely be an easier target to acquire. Especially considering that the Hawks may not be ready to move on from their young scorer just yet.

