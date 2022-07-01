Boston Celtics pull off stunning trade for Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics made a surprise move on Friday that should strengthen their chances of returning to the NBA Finals when they acquired Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Over the last month, it seems like Brogdon’s name was linked to any team in the league that was looking for an upgrade at their point guard position. The New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Lakers were all reportedly in the hunt for the 29-year-old or had already made an offer. One team rarely mentioned in Brogdon trade rumors was the Celtics. That is until they actually came out of nowhere and landed him.

On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Boston has acquired Brogdon from the Pacers for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 first-round pick.

“The Celtics wanted to land a true playmaking point guard and now acquire Malcolm Brogdon without costing themselves a core player. The Pacers land another first-round pick in the deal,” Wojnarowski added in a tweet following his original report.

Why Malcolm Brogdon is a great fit for the Boston Celtics

While Marcus Smart was a monumental part of the Celtics’ success this past season and run to the NBA Finals, he is not the type of point guard the team really needs. While he is a defensive ace and reliable three-point threat, he is not strong at creating shots for himself or his teammates.

Celtics get: Malcolm Brogdon and future 1st round pick

Pacers get: Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, 2023 1st-round pick

It often led to moments where the offensive load leaned even more heavily than it needed to on stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That showed in a major way during the finals when the Cs lacked fluidity on offense in much of the series.

However, Brogdon is a proven scorer and facilitator. Over the last two seasons, he has consistently scored near or over 20 points a game while also averaging around six assists and rebounds apiece. Yet, injuries have also been consistent for him throughout his career. He has not played more than 70 games since his rookie season and hasn’t taken the court in 60 or more in four years.

The six-year veteran’s injury history, and impending free agency after the upcoming season, were key reasons why Brogdon was on the trade block this offseason.