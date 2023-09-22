DraftKings Week 3 picks: Top value plays and most overrated

NFL Week 3 is already here and it’s time to get those DraftKings lineups in place. So, let’s take a look at some DraftKings value plays as well as some overrated picks that simply are not worth the splurge this week.
From a quarterback in the AFC South primed to have his best performance of the season to a rookie who has picked up full steam ahead, you might be surprised about our best DraftKings Week 3 picks.
Meanwhile, look for a top wide receiver to rebound in a big way when at the same time, a popular tight end could be limited in field time, making for one of this week’s overrated DraftKings plays.
Let’s dive in!
DraftKings Week 3 picks
DraftKings Week 3 picks: Quarterbacks
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, $7,700
Lamar Jackson is an excellent DraftKings value play in Week 3 facing the Indianapolis Colts. Even at his pricier tag, Jackson should exploit the heck out of a Colts defense that last let Texans rookie, C.J. Stroud throw for 384 yards and two touchdowns. Get Jackson in your DFS lineup this Sunday and watch him go!
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings, $6,900
Another awesome DraftKings value play at QB is Cousins versus the L.A. Chargers. The Chargers’ pass defense has been atrocious thus far and has given up the second-most DraftKings points to quarterbacks. Cousins is a must-start in Week 3.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans, $5,300
After a show-stopping performance last week, C.J. Stroud is one of the best value picks at QB for Week 3. Priced to please, Stroud plays in Jacksonville against a defense that has allowed the fifth-most quarterback fantasy points in two games. Ride him while he’s hot!
DraftKings Week 3 picks: Running Backs
Austin Ekeler or Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers, $8,500/$5,400
If Ekeler is able to play, he’s got an awesome DFS matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. If he doesn’t suit up, Kellye is a definite value play in Week 3. He’ll square off against a Vikings defense that was absolutely annihilated by Eagles running back D’Andre Swift last week to the tune of 181 total yards and a TD.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions, $6,600
We keep waiting for Gibbs’ breakout, and it may just come this week at home against the Atlanta Falcons. So, at this DraftKings price tag, watch him own the backfield with David Montgomery out nursing a bruised thigh.
Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks, $6,200
Walker has a juicy matchup in Week 3, making him one of the best DraftKings value plays on Sunday’s slate. The Seahawks play the Panthers whose defense has given away the second-most RB fantasy points over two games. This includes allowing five RB TDs.
Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos, $5,600
Williams is a bargain play in Week 3 DraftKings lineups going up against the Miami Dolphins. Only two teams in the NFL have surrendered more rushing yards per game than Miami has so far in 2023. At this cheap DK price, Williams is a savvy start.
DraftKings Week 3 picks: Wide Receivers
Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, $8,100
Diggs is the third-highest-priced DraftKings wide receiver. However, he is still an excellent value play. At Washington, playing a Commanders’ defense that has awarded the sixth-most DraftKings WR points on the season, get Diggs into your DFS lineup.
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings, $5,500
We love Kirk Cousins this week against the Chargers, and stacking Jordan Addison makes a smart DraftKings value play. The Chargers can’t stop anything through the air and have given away like free candy, the most DraftKings fantasy points to wide receivers. The ceiling is high for Addison to reward in a major way.
Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns, $4,700
If Deshaun Watson can get it together, Moore could benefit substantially from playing the Titans in Week 3. Through two games, the Titans have allowed 474 yards to wide receivers. Aside from top target Amari Cooper, Moore was targeted nine times in his last game. The potential is here at a value of a DK price.
Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs, $4,400
Moore’s matchup against Chicago’s terrible defense makes him a sweet DraftKings value play in Week 3. After watching Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans torch Chicago’s secondary for 171 yards and a TD last week, Moore is poised for a big turnout if he and Patrick Mahomes can hook up this Sunday.
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers, $3,700
Ultra cheap at WR, Reed has the potential to reward in spades if Christian Watson remains out. The Saints make for one of the tougher defenses in the league. However, the duo of Jordan Love and Jayden Reed seems to be quite the hot commodity this season.
DraftKings Week 3 picks: Tight Ends
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots, $4,100
Over two weeks, the New York Jets have given away the fifth-most TE fantasy points, making Hunter Henry a nice value play for Week 3 DraftKings lineups. It remains mind-blowing that Henry remains so cheap in DraftKings despite him recording 108 yards and two TDs over his first two games.
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons, $3,900
At the bargain basement price of $3,900, Kyle Pitts actually has a positive fantasy matchup in Week 3. Can he take advantage? We hope so because the Detroit Lions have yielded 18.8 DraftKings fantasy points (the third-most) so far on the season to opposing tight ends.
DraftKings overrated plays Week 3
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields, Chicago Bears, $7,100
In the Bad News Bears column, Justin Fields has been struggling. This is why he’s overrated as the fifth-highest-priced quarterback in DraftKings in Week 3. Fields faces the Chiefs on the road and a defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in two games. No thanks.
Running Backs
Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys, $8,000
At Pollard’s whopping price tag of $8,000, the second-highest in DraftKings, he’s entering Week 3 somewhat overrated. The Cowboys play in Arizona against a defense that has only yielded 143 total rushing yards in two games. It’s not exactly a dream matchup considering Pollard’s inflated DK salary.
Wide Receivers
Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars, $7,200
The Jaguars host the Houston Texans who have surprisingly been tough against opposing wide receivers. On the season, the Texans have given up the fifth-fewest DraftKings wide receiver points. Surely their defense will be doubled on Ridley who is overvalued at his $7,200 DraftKings price tag.
Tight Ends
Travis Kelce, Kansas City $7,200
This sounds unbelievable, but Kelce might not perform up to his $7,200 DraftKings salary in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. He was on a pitch count last week and caught less than 50% of his targets. It’s possible this game gets out of hand quickly and the Chiefs take it easy on Kelce to keep him from re-aggravating his knee.