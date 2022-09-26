Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: 5 players to watch on ‘Monday Night Football’

Fresh off their first win the season, the Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the undefeated New York Giants in Jersey on Monday night to wrap up the NFL Week 3 slate.

Dallas is hoping to get star quarterback Dak Prescott back at some point soon. But for now, Cooper Rush will handle things under center. Boasting a 2-0 record for the first time since 2016, the Giants are looking to get off to a 3-0 start. The last time that happened was all the way back in 2009 when current quarterback Daniel Jones was a mere 12 years old. Can he put up another solid outing?

In what is seemingly a huge early-season NFC East matchup between these two rivals, it’s time to check in on five players to watch on “Monday Night Football.”

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown making waves

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It had been expected that No. 2 Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup would return to action Monday night for the first time since he suffered a torn ACL back in Week 17 of last season. Dallas has reportedly reversed course and will keep him inactive as the team plays this close to the vest.

That’s where former Ohio State standout Noah Brown comes into play. Throughout his four seasons in Dallas leading up to the 2022 campaign, Brown had caught all of 39 passes. He already has 10 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown while hauling in 71% of his targets through the first two games. With CeeDee Lamb struggling to an extent, the expectation is that Brown will be targeted often by Rush. If so, it’s vital that he continues this early-season performance.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is turning back the clock

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A lot was made of Barkley’s injury issues and future with the Giants heading into the 2022 campaign. He had missed 19 games over the past two seasons after a dominating start to his NFL career (3,469 total yards, 23 TD in 2018 and 2019). It even led to widespread speculation that New York would look to trade Barkley during the offseason. Now, through the first two weeks, he seems to be playing at pre-injury levels.

Saquon Barkley stats (2022): 236 rushing yards, 9 catches, 46 yards, 282 total yards, 5.9 yards per touch

This type of balance on offense for the Giants is going to prove to be vital with Jones still manning the quarterback position. Set to take on a Cowboys defense that has allowed 251 total yards to running backs through two weeks, the opportunity will be there for Barkley.

Jason Peters to be active for the Dallas Cowboys

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Given the way rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith has played in Tyron Smith’s stead at left tackle, Peters’ debut with Dallas will come at left guard next to the youngster. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Peters was promoted from the practice squad ahead of Monday night’s game.

Second-year guard Matt Farniok might get the start in place of the injured Connor McGovern, but it would not be a surprise if Peters ended up seeing a ton of action here. It’s no small thing in both the passing and running game for Dallas. Primarily, making sure that Rush has a clean pocket from the interior of the Cowboys’ offensive line will loom large in this one.

All eyes on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a secret that Jones was under fire leading up to his fourth NFL season. The former No. 6 overall pick had no built-in relationship with new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Jones simply needs to prove himself ahead of free agency next March. While it has not been pretty at times through the first two weeks, Jones has upped his game some.

“I thought he played a good game. I thought he made great decisions with the football in his hands. He took care of it; he led the team down again to finish off a drive to win the game. So, that’s two good weeks I’d say for Daniel. Made the right decision, took care of the ball when there was pressure on him, threw it away if he needed to throw it away, and then took off on that last naked there to get the first down. He could have done a lot of different things, and he made the right decision under pressure in a critical situation. And he’s taken steps, and I’m happy for him.” New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on Daniel Jones following Week 2 win, via Giants.com

Daniel Jones stats (2022): 71% completion, 364 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 99.4 QB rating

New York is simply asking Jones to manage the game. Unlike previous seasons, he’s done just that without the stupid mistake. In fact, Jones’ only interception of the season back in Week 1 came immediately prior to him leading New York to a comeback win over the Tennessee Titans. All eyes will be on the quarterback to see if he can keep this up.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons in early-season NFL MVP conversation

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The last time a defensive player won the NFL MVP was former New York Giants star Lawrence Taylor all the way back in 1986. Prior to that? Alan Page in 1971. It takes an historical performance to even be bandied about. In fact, the past nine NFL MVP award winners have all been quarterbacks. But Parsons is playing at LT and Page levels through the first two weeks. That’s not hyperbole.

Micah Parsons stats (2022): 9 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 7 QB hits, 4 sacks

Another double-digit sack performance against a questionable Giants offensive line that has allowed eight sacks on national television might in fact give Parsons some MVP chatter heading into Week 4. That’s just how dominant the former Penn State star has been.