Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for Michigan Wolverines spring game

Former Super Bowl quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been in the news a lot recently as the embattled figure attempts to make an NFL comeback.

That now includes Kaepernick’s former head coach with the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh, naming the free agent as the honorary captain for the Michigan Wolverines’ spring game this coming Saturday.

That’s sure to draw some type of reaction from Michigan fans and those around the college football world. But it’s rather clear that Kaepernick still enjoys a strong relationship with his former NFL head coach.

A second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2011, Colin Kaepernick took over as their starter midway through his sophomore season. He ultimately led San Francisco to an appearnace in the Super Bowl that season, jumping on to the NFL stage in a big way in the process.

Everything changed during the summer of 2016 when Kaepernick initiated the now famous national anthem protests around the NFL to push back against police brutality and racism within the American justice system.

Colin Kaepernick attempting NFL return

Kaepernick has not suited up in an NFL game since January 1 of 2017. He sued the league and its teams, claiming collusion on the part of those entities. The two sides settled out of court for an unknown amount of money.

There’s now been increased chatter that Kaepernick will make his way back on to an NFL roster after a five-plus year hiatus. In fact, some big-name individuals around the league believe he should be given another chance.

That includes Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll who is in need of a quarterback following the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos.

Colin Kaepernick stats (2016): 59% completion, 2,241 passing yards, 468 rushing yards, 18 total TD, 4 INT, 9.7 rating

As you can see, Kaepernick performed well in his last NFL action despite playing for a bad 49ers team under one-and-done head coach Chip Kelly.

Whether a team gives Kaepernick a chance heading into the 2022 season remains to be seen. Talks with the Seahawks didn’t advance past initial conversations.

There’s certainly a need around the NFL for someone of Kaepernick’s ability given some of the mediocre backup quarterbacks we’ve seen around the league recently.

At issue here is the divisiveness that would come with bringing in Kaepernick. Fair or not, some markets just wouldn’t be too accepting of the quarterback.