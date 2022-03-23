Colin Kaepernick has drawn interest from at least five teams

Somehow it’s been five seasons since Colin Kaepernick has played in an NFL game. This is a quarterback who’s gotten his team to the NFC Championship game twice, and the Super Bowl once when he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Now 34 years old, with every season that passes where he doesn’t get a contract offer, Kaepernick’s chances for a comeback go down. But that hasn’t led him to give up at any point.

Recently Kaepernick publicly stated where he’d be throwing to see if any professional route-runners wanted to join him. Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks decided to join the fray. He came away impressed.

Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!! https://t.co/GRZBaqWEC0 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 15, 2022

Whether it was the recent workout, or something else, teams have shown interest in Kaepernick as of late. Though there have been no official reports of a team bringing him in for a workout, Kaepernick’s trainer notes that “at least five teams” have connected with him, inquiring about the strong-armed QB.

“A few teams have reached out to me and asked how his arm looked. They have reached out and asked about him.” Colin Kaepernick’s trainer David Robinson (H/t TMZ)

Which teams are interested in Colin Kaepernick?

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t any franchises mentioned by Colin Kaepernick’s trainer, but we can at least speculate on who may have had at least a passing interest in adding the QB who’s scored 85 touchdowns (passing and rushing combined) in his NFL career to go with 30 interceptions. Based on need, here are five teams who could sign Kaepernick this offseason.

Carolina Panthers

Houston Texans

Las Vegas Raiders

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

It remains to be seen whether Kaepernick will get another chance in the NFL. For any team hoping to improve either their backup QB situation or to pressure their starter, what do they have to lose by bringing in Colin K?

