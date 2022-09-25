Carolina Panthers unlikely to fire head coach Matt Rhule barring ‘epic collapse’

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers were viewed as a breakout team heading into the 2022 NFL season with head coach Matt Rhule on the hot seat. Even amid an 0-2 start, Rhule is in little danger of being fired in the immediate future.

Carolina made several moves to improve its roster this offseason. The Panthers upgraded at quarterback with Baker Mayfield, spent the 6th pick on left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and they added defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis to the defense.

Matt Rhule record: 10-25

All of the moves seemingly put Carolina in a position to contend this season. A hot start was expected, with a season-opening game against the Cleveland Browns without Deshaun Watson and a Week 2 draw against the New York Giants.

Instead, the franchise enters a Week 3 matchup 0-2 before it takes on the New Orleans Saints. Carolina is the underdog at home on Sunday, with projections indicating they will fall to 0-3. Even if that happens, though, Rhule is reportedly in no danger of being fired immediately.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Panthers’ owner David Tepper is expected to be patient with Rhule moving forward. There is no belief within the organization that change is imminent and it would reportedly take “an epic collapse or a horribly embarrassing outcome” for Rhule to be fired in the near future.

It’s a bit surprising, considering what has transpired over the last year in Carolina. The Panthers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL with signs that the coach who Tepper signed to a seven-year, $62 million contract despite Rhule’s limited NFL experience.

Evaluating Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule

As Rapoport notes, there are still no guarantees Rhule last the entire season. While Carolina wants to be patient with its third-year head coach, there is also a recognition that he simply might not be a fit in the NFL.

The Panthers made Rhule one of the highest-paid NFL coaches because he had interest from the New York Giants in 2020. New York wanted to bring him in for an interview, which likely played a role in the Panthers’ historic offer. The contract was even more unusual because Rhule’s only coaching experience in the NFL came as an assistant offensive line coach with the Giants in 2012.

While Tepper is being patient right now, that could easily change. Reports surfaced in December 2021 that the Panthers’ owner was unhappy and embarrassed by the results under Rhule. It came at a time when the franchise was 5-10.

Carolina got off to a 3-0 start last season, inspiring confidence that this team was finally on the rise. Since that hot start, the Panthers have lost 14 of their last 16 games. If the losses keep piling up, Rhule will lose the remaining support he has within the locker room and that could be the final straw before he comes the first NFL coach fired.