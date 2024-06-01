Golden State Warriors may not break up Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green this offseason

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the offseason, many expect the Golden State Warriors’ championship trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to be broken up this summer. Curry isn’t going anywhere, and it’s possible Green gets traded, but Thompson is an unrestricted free agent, and the Warriors may not be able to afford the sharpshooter.

Yet, the Warriors are the only NBA team Thompson knows, and while others would surely have interest in signing the five-time All-Star, Golden State may not be ready to move on either.

Klay Thompson could re-sign with Golden State Warriors

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, we might want to pump our brakes on expecting Thompson to leave Golden State as a free agent this summer.

“Some in the league think Golden State will ultimately relent and keep the core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson together through 2026-27. The Sixers could also be a dark horse, though the team may prefer Paul George, a better defender, as Thompson’s biggest slide since his leg injuries has been on that side of the ball.” NBA insider Eric Pincus on Klay Thompson re-signing with Golden State Warriors

Thompson has also been linked to the Orlando Magic this summer, but based on Pincus’ report, they might not get the chance to sign the four-time champion. Ultimately, the Warriors have a tight salary cap situation to worry about, so eventually there will be a price that they’re unable to pay, which might be how other teams entice Thompson with an offer too good to refuse.

