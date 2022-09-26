Buffalo Bills: Takeaways from a close loss to Miami Dolphins and what Buffalo needs to do next

Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

You wouldn’t know it if you saw the viral video of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey reacting to the loss, but the Buffalo Bills still wake up this morning as the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl.

This was the type of game that championship teams find a way to win, but a pass can be given here, seeing the rash of injuries the Bills dealt with before and during the game. With the heat index over 100 degrees on the field, the Bills lost seven different players during the game, most of which were heat-related illnesses.

Still, the team amassed 497 total yards, controlled the clock for over 40 minutes of game time, and just ran out of time before attempting a potential game-winning field goal. While injuries are a concern, the Bills showed they have the depth to step up when needed and showed the true grit of a championship team right until the final whistle.

Related: Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis pays tribute to ‘The Office’ with custom cleats in Week 3

Buffalo Bills defensive depth proves up for the challenge

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills started the game without safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Tre’Davious White, and defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Ed Oliver. During the game, they also lost rookie cornerback Christian Benford to a hand injury. That allowed Ja’Marcus Ingram, an undrafted free agent from the University of Buffalo, to make his Bills debut.

Starting a completely new secondary, the Bills only allowed Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 176 yards. With Hyde out for the year, and White out of at least one more week, it was good to see the second-string secondary stand tall against the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Related: Buffalo Bills’ Micah Hyde out for season (neck); 3 potential replacements for the Pro Bowl safety

Buffalo’s offensive line hurting and struggling

JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The offensive line had a horrid day, especially when it came to injuries. Center Greg Van Roten was the only backup to start the game on the offensive line but quickly was joined by Tommy Doyle and David Quessenberry and was even replaced himself by Greg Mancz. It was a plan for the Dolphins to blitz early and often, which was only intensified as offensive linemen stumbled to the sidelines throughout the game.

Snaps to Allen were also an issue, with two muffed snaps, one leading to the Bills leaving points on the board right before the end of the first half. The snapping woes also may have led to the team deciding to go out of the shotgun while near the goal line at the end of the game instead of playing smash-mouth football underneath the center.

Related: 5 reasons the 2022 Buffalo Bills can go down as the best team of all-time

What’s next for Bills?

After their first loss of the season, what Buffalo must do next is fairly simple. Just get healthy.

It’s hard to nitpick a loss where the Super Bowl favorites put up 500 yards and end the game with roughly half of their normal starting lineup. Panic won’t set in, and they still remain -250 favorites to win the AFC East, even after the loss to Miami.

They have an opportunity next week to get back on track versus the Baltimore Ravens, who look very much like a Super Bowl contender themselves. Yet, it will not be a true barometer of where each team lies if the Bills do not at least get a little healthier. The Ravens’ secondary has shown to be very susceptible to big plays in the air, and that will have Josh Allen and any available targets licking their chops come Sunday in a chance to rebound and regain some confidence.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Jaguars and Dolphins climb, Raiders plummet into Week 4