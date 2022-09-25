WATCH: Buffalo Bills first-year playcaller Ken Dorsey freaks out, smashes tablet and headset in Week 3 loss

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Well, the NFL won’t like seeing this footage. Earlier this week, the league sent a memo to all 32 teams, warning there would be repercussions for anyone who continues to damage league-issued equipment. In classic Office Space fashion, maybe Buffalo Bills first-year playcaller Ken Dorsey didn’t get the memo? Better check those TPS reports.

In this case, the former Miami (FL) QB who played six seasons in the NFL was in the coaching booth, calling in the plays to Josh Allen‘s ear during their Week 3 inner-divisional battle with the undefeated Miami Dolphins.

It was a game that was expected to be tough from start to finish, but once the matchup was wrapped up, and it was Miami who emerged in a two-point victory that ended with Buffalo marching into scoring territory, Dorsey absolutely lost it.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

Of course, we can blame all this on Tom Brady, after the future Hall of Fame quarterback smashed not one but two tablets in Tampa Bay’s Week 2 win over New Orleans. The NFL felt it was necessary to provide a reminder that tablets are not to be used for taking out your frustration.

Then again, not really. This is all Miami. They’ve surpassed everyone’s expectations coming into the season. Many expected a better offense, but few anticipated Tua Tagovailoa to start off in the MVP conversation after three weeks. Clearly, Dorsey and the Bills are frustrated after their first loss of the season. Now it’s back to the drawing board for a Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.

Dorsey took over for Brian Daboll as the team’s offensive coordinator after the latter took the head coaching gig with the New York Giants. The move was believed to be done thanks to the strong chemistry between the former NFL QB and Buffalo’s face of the franchise, with Allen being a big fan of Dorsey. There haven’t been any signs of struggle on the field through three weeks, but clearly, Dorsey doesn’t like to lose. Still, he insists he’s alright.

