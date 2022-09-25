Miami Dolphins add to NFL blooper reel with Thomas Morstead’s butt punt blocked for safety

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, fans were blessed with a Week 3 battle between two undefeated teams, pitting the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins, two AFC East foes who hate each other from years of back-and-forth scrums. We also got a butt punt.

Not only was the actual game fantastic, featuring 709 yards of offense, it also included a play that’s going to be replayed thousands of times.

Sure, you’ve heard about the Mark Sanchez butt fumble.

But have you heard of the infamous butt punt? We hadn’t either, until today, thanks to Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead.

Couldn’t have captioned it better.

Dalvin Cook did his best impersonation of Sanchez’s earlier Thanksgiving masterpiece as well in Week 3 on a play he injured his shoulder on. But it doesn’t live up to the butt fumble.

Thomas Morstead’s butt punt may be among the worst we’ve ever seen

Has there ever been a worse punt in the history of the NFL? Not to anyone’s knowledge. How could there possibly be one worse than this?

It’s not really Morstead’s fault. He’s just the messenger or the punter in this case. Morstead’s only doing his job. Once the Dolphins failed to move the chains, they had no choice but to send out their punter to try and pin Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense in their own territory.

Obviously, that’s not what happened at all, as this ball never had a chance to leave the end zone.

Backup wide receiver Trent Sherfield, in his fifth season playing in his 63rd game, was the punt protector who backed up a bit too far, leaving Morstead with no space to work with. Had they not already been short on time, with rushers having a shorter distance to cover, maybe Morstead could have time to side-step his blocker, but who looks up at that when trying to boot a ball 60 yards?

Who knows, but it presented a classic NFL blooper for everyone to enjoy.

By the way, the additional two points the Bills gained on the safety? They didn’t matter; Buffalo still lost 21-19, leaving the Miami Dolphins as the lone undefeated team in the AFC. This game meant, even more, being that it was an AFC East battle with their division rivals. Thankfully, Morstead and Sherfield, and everyone else can only look back and laugh instead of being frustrated with a big goof on gameday.

