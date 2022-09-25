WATCH: Detroit Lions’ Jamaal Williams does three pumps Hingle McCringleberry touchdown celebration, draws flag, just as Key & Peele warned of

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Both the football and the comedy community had a moment of glory in Week 3 on Sunday during the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings game. With starter D’Andre Swift nursing an ankle injury, backup running back Jamaal Williams has received a few extra touches, but there was one specific play that created headlines.

With 2:08 seconds left in the third quarter, Williams found the end zone for the second time on the day, with a 13-yard score, but it was actually the touchdown celebration that made him go viral.

Jamaal Williams got a 15-yard penalty for doing the Hingle McCringleberry celly 🤨🤣 @KeyAndPeele pic.twitter.com/yYmJg2OzMu — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) September 25, 2022

This is aboslute gold. Was it the third thrust that caused the penalty, or just the celebration in general? Either way, the fact that it actually drew the flag just ties it all together.

Jamaal Williams’s celebration pays homage to Michigan native

Keegan-Michael Key, a Michigan native, was one-half of the Key & Peele duo, a TV show that aired for five seasons on Comedy Central. Key, a known football fan, and a big Lions fan, in particular, had to love seeing this play out in real life instead of a comedy skit. He’s not the only one.

Here’s the original sketch from 2013.

This isn’t the first time Hingle McCringleberry has shown up in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers previously did a similar celebration, which came closer to the actual one, but that didn’t appear to draw a flag. It didn’t matter, as the play was ultimately overturned.

Our question is, has the rule been amended; is a third thrust no longer legal? Can we get any confirmation on this? Is two thrusts still ok, and three just crosses the line or what? It seems we need more touchdown celebration experiments to find out.

