Tom Brady reportedly broke two Microsoft tablets during Week 2 game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is an emotionally-driven player and it came out in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Facing a defense that has routinely caused him countless frustration, a rough performance in New Orleans led Brady to channel his anger out on the sideline.

New Orleans seems to have Brady’s number in the regular season. Since joining Tampa Bay, the future Hall of Fame quarterback has a 60.2% completion rate with a 67.2 passer rating, 14 sacks and a 7-8 TD-INT ratio in five games against the Saints.

Tom Brady stats in Week 2: 190 passing yards, 52.9% completion rate, 5.6 YPA, 1 TD

It proved to be more than a small sample size in Week 2. New Orleans kept Brady out of the end zone until the fourth quarter with Saints’ defenders getting into it with Brady. Not only did Brady’s frustration lead to a fight between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore, it also led to the destruction of technology on the sideline.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brady broke two Microsoft tablets during last Saturday’s game. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was responsible for breaking the first two, while someone on the Buccaneers’ sideline stepped on a third and destroyed it.

Because of this, the NFL sent all 32 teams a memo warning of potential punishment if league-issued equipment continues to get destroyed.

Tampa Bay came out on top, defeating the Saints 20-10 thanks to a dominant performance by the defense. Brady apologized on Twitter after the game and again addressed the destroyed tablets during his Monday night radio appearance.

“I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately. I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating.” Tom Brady on destroying Microsoft tablets on sideline

Sunday’s game could prove just as frustrating for Brady. Facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, Tampa Bay will be without Evans, Chris Godwin and likely Julio Jones on Sunday. The Buccaneers will also likely be forced to start a third-string right tackle.

Facing one of the best NFL defenses, Brady could be under a lot more pressure with his receivers getting open far less often. If that happens, Green Bay’s offense likely won’t provide Tampa Bay with the turnovers it needed to beat the Saints.

While the Buccaneers will be happy to come out of Week 3 with a 3-0 or 2-1 record, another rough performance by Brady could endanger more Microsoft tablets and start to raise questions about whether or not the 45-year-old quarterback is starting to decline.