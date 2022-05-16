fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 16, 2022

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Season of redemption starts against the Jets

Vincent Frank

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Week 1

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11@ Jets1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 27, Jets 20

Ravens roster outlook

The Ravens’ decision to trade Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft creates a major hole at wide receiver for Mr. Jackson. The leading returning pass catcher from the wide receiver position is Rashod Bateman, who registered 46 receptions as a rookie.

There’s concerns at running back, a long the offensive line and at all three levels of the defense. The fact that Jackson himelf is entering a contract year doesn’t help too much, either.

In an AFC North with the defending conference champion Bengals as well as an improved Browns squad, we expect Baltimore to miss out on the playoffs again in 2022.

Related: Updated: NFL power rankings

2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule: Preseason opponents

baltimore ravens schedule
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Week 1: Tennessee Titans
  • Week 2: @ Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 3: Washington Commanders

2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 2 — Miami Dolphins

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18DolphinsTBDCBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 20

Week 3 — @ New England Patriots

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Sunday, Sep. 25@ Patriots1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Patriots 23, Ravens 17

Week 4 — Buffalo Bills

DateGame Time (ET)TV
Sun, Oct. 2Bills1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 20

Week 5 — Cincinnati Bengals

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Sun, Oct. 9Bengals8:20 PMNBC
  • Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 23

Click here to find out where the Ravens stand in our most-recent NFL playoff predictions

Week 6 — @ New York Giants

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Sun, Oct. 16@ Giants1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 17

Week 7 — Cleveland Browns

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Sunday, Oct. 23Browns1:00 PMCBS

Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 21

Week 8 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Thursday, Oct. 27@ Buccaneers8:15 PMAmazon Prime
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Ravens 21

Week 9 — @ New Orleans Saints

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Monday, Nov. 7@ Saints8:15 PMESPN
  • Prediction: Saints 23, Ravens 20

Week 10: BYE

NFL games today: 2022 NFL schedule
Also Read:
NFL games today: 2022 NFL schedule

Week 11 — Carolina Panthers

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Sunday, Oct. 20Panthers1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 30, Panthers 17

Week 12 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Sunday, Nov. 27@ Jaguars1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Jaguars 24

Week 13 — Denver Broncos

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Sunday, Dec. 4Broncos1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17

Week 14 — @ Pittsburgh Steelers

DateGame Time (ET)TV
Sunday, Dec. 11@ Steelers1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13

Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns

DateGameTime (ET)TV
TBD@ BrownsTBDTBD
  • Prediction: Browns 27, Ravens 20
2022 NFL defense rankings: Outlooks for top 20 defenses after NFL Draft
Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Outlooks for top 20 defenses after NFL Draft

Week 16 — Atlanta Falcons

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Saturday, Dec. 24Falcons1:00 PMFOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 35, Falcons 17

Week 17 — Pittsburgh Steelers

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Sunday, Jan. 1Steelers1:00 PMCBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 16

Week 18 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

DateGameTime (ET)TV
TBD@ BengalsTBDTBD
  • Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17

Baltimore Ravens schedule prediction: 9-8, 3rd place in the AFC North

While we have Baltimore winning one more game than a season ago, this team can’t be seen as a legit playoff contender. The AFC North is difficult.

The AFC West will get multiple playoff teams. Meanwhile the east saw two teams make it to the postseason a year ago and boasts a vastly improved Miami Dolphins squad. In order for Baltimore to make the playoffs, it will have to win the division.

Share: