Baltimore Ravens schedule: Season of redemption starts against the Jets

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Week 1
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Ravens 27, Jets 20 Ravens roster outlook
The Ravens’ decision to
trade Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft creates a major hole at wide receiver for Mr. Jackson. The leading returning pass catcher from the wide receiver position is Rashod Bateman, who registered 46 receptions as a rookie.
There’s concerns at running back, a long the offensive line and at all three levels of the defense. The fact that Jackson himelf is entering a contract year doesn’t help too much, either.
In an AFC North with the defending conference champion Bengals as well as an improved Browns squad, we expect Baltimore to miss out on the playoffs again in 2022.
Week 2 — Miami Dolphins
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 Dolphins TBD CBS Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 20 Week 3 — @ New England Patriots
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Patriots 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Patriots 23, Ravens 17 Week 4 — Buffalo Bills
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 2 Bills 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 20 Week 5 — Cincinnati Bengals
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 9 Bengals 8:20 PM NBC Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 23 Click here to find out where the Ravens stand in our most-recent NFL playoff predictions Week 6 — @ New York Giants
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 16 @ Giants 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 17 Week 7 — Cleveland Browns
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 23 Browns 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 21 Week 8 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Thursday, Oct. 27 @ Buccaneers 8:15 PM Amazon Prime Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Ravens 21 Week 9 — @ New Orleans Saints
Date Game Time (ET) TV Monday, Nov. 7 @ Saints 8:15 PM ESPN Prediction: Saints 23, Ravens 20 Week 10: BYE Week 11 — Carolina Panthers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 20 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Ravens 30, Panthers 17 Week 12 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Ravens 28, Jaguars 24 Week 13 — Denver Broncos
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 4 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17 Week 14 — @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13 Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns
Date Game Time (ET) TV TBD @ Browns TBD TBD Prediction: Browns 27, Ravens 20 Week 16 — Atlanta Falcons
Date Game Time (ET) TV Saturday, Dec. 24 Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Ravens 35, Falcons 17 Week 17 — Pittsburgh Steelers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 1 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 16 Week 18 — @ Cincinnati Bengals
Date Game Time (ET) TV TBD @ Bengals TBD TBD Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17 Baltimore Ravens schedule prediction: 9-8, 3rd place in the AFC North
While we have Baltimore winning one more game than a season ago, this team can’t be seen as a legit playoff contender. The AFC North is difficult.
The AFC West will get multiple playoff teams. Meanwhile the east saw two teams make it to the postseason a year ago and boasts a vastly improved Miami Dolphins squad. In order for Baltimore to make the playoffs, it will have to win the division.