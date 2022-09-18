Dolphins rally behind Tua’s 6 TD passes to shock Ravens

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter and his sixth touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining pushed Miami past the host Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.

Tagovailoa shrugged off two first-half interceptions and threw a 7-yard laser to Jaylen Waddle for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, marching 68 yards in six plays to respond to Justin Tucker’s 51-yard field goal, a kick that gave Baltimore a brief 38-35 lead with 2:18 on the clock.

Tagovailoa completed 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards and six TD passes, outdueling Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson had nine carries for 119 yards and threw three TD passes for Baltimore, but it wasn’t enough.

Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown run looked like the nail in the coffin for the Dolphins near the end of the third quarter. Baltimore led 35-14.

But Miami outscored the Ravens 28-3 in the fourth quarter as the comeback began with Tagovailoa’s pair of TD passes to Tyreek Hill and another to River Cracraft.

After a quiet three quarters, Hill’s second score on as many Miami possessions at the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter tied the game.

Waddle and Hill had 11 receptions apiece in the game, with Hill totaling 190 yards receiving and Waddle gaining 171 yards.

Baltimore had two 100-yard receivers: wide receiver Rashod Bateman (4-108) and tight end Mark Andrews (9-104).

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay left the game on the final drive with a concussion. He opened the game with a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

