Buffalo Bills have inquired about Alvin Kamara trade

Coming up on the halfway point in the NFL season, many would agree that the Buffalo Bills are not only the best team in football but are also easy Super Bowl favorites. But as we know, nothing is guaranteed once the playoffs begin.

So general manager Brandon Beane will likely look at any way he can improve Buffalo’s roster ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on Nov. 1. We’ve heard of their previous interest in Christian McCaffrey, before the San Francisco 49ers won those sweepstakes, sending a second, third, fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for the one-time All-Pro.

It was a haul, but not a price that seems too rich for a game-changer of McCaffrey’s caliber. But clearly, Buffalo’s interest showed they were interested in adding to their backfield.

Another name that’s popped up in NFL trade rumors is New Orleans Saints‘ five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara. According to FOX’s Jay Glazer, the Bills have reached out with a trade offer for Kamara before getting rejected.

The Eagles have also been linked to Kamara, but so far, the trade compensation rumored in that deal has proven far too rich for Philadelphia, with a first-round pick said to be the ask.

With the Bills expected to pick within the final five-to-seven spots in the first round, they may feel their selection is more expendable as they pursue what could be their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Despite Buffalo Bills’ interest, Alvin Kamara expected to stay put

It only makes sense for the Bills to have interest in adding Kamara to their backfield. They have a stable of backs, but none have been able to consistently come through, with quarterback Josh Allen actually their leading rusher heading into Week 8.

Adding Kamara would make Buffalo a much tougher team to defend, with opponents no longer being able to ignore Allen’s teammate in the backfield. He’d also add yet another pass-catching weapon to an offense that’s already in the top five in scoring.

Yet, the Saints won’t want to just give Kamara away. They don’t have their own first-round pick after sending it to Philly prior to last season’s draft, but they also need a long-term solution at QB. Trying to replace both Kamara and find a QB in the same offseason could prove too difficult.

Add in the fact that the Saints reportedly have their floor price set to match the CMC trade, combined with a cap hit of $16M next season, and likely don’t really want to part with their talented all-purpose back, all signs point to Kamara staying put.

