3 realistic Alvin Kamara trade scenarios from the New Orleans Saints

Rumors around the football world suggest that high-priced New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara could potentially be had ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

One report indicates that the Philadelphia Eagles are not among those interested in the Pro Bowler despite rumors to the contrary. Philadelphia was in on Christian McCaffrey before he was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers. It is apparently looking for someone to team up with Miles Sanders in the backfield.

If the Eagles are out, the number of teams potentially interested in Kamara is narrowed some. He’s dealt with injuries in recent seasons and is playing under a five-year, $75 million contract. With that said, we’re talking about one of the better dual-threat backs in the game. There’s going to be some interest. Below, we look at three realistic trade scenarios for Mr. Kamara.

Kansas City Chiefs add five-time Pro Bowler to the mix

The Chiefs have already pulled off a big trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants for two selections in next year’s NFL Draft. The question now becomes whether general manager Brett Veach will continue to be active as he attempts to put Kansas City in the Super Bowl conversation.

Alvin Kamara contract: $1.035 million base in 2022; $9.4 million in 2023

Despite Kamara’s contract looking terrible from the surface, it really isn’t. Any acquiring team would be on the hook for a mere $550,000 this season if he were picked up after Week 8. In turn, the Chiefs add a major upgrade over the likes of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco. It all comes down to market value and what Kamara would cost in terms of compensation.

Buffalo Bills stun with Alvin Kamara trade

Buffalo is another team that was in on McCaffrey before he headed to Northern California. The issue for general manager Brandon Beane and Co. wasn’t the finances. Rather, the Bills didn’t want to pay out what San Francisco ended up giving up to the Carolina Panthers (four non-first-round picks). It seems highly unlikely that New Orleans would demand as much in return for Kamara.

What we do know is that the Bills need to find more balance on offense. Quarterback Josh Allen is their leading rusher this season. Devin Singletary has been inconsistent. Rookie second-round pick James Cook has been largely irrelevant. Zack Moss has yet to live up to expectations.

Bills get: Alvin Kamara

Saints get: James Cook, 2023 3rd-round pick, 2024 3rd-round pick

In this scenario, New Orleans adds a young back in Cook who could eventually take over for Kamara. It also picks up two valuable mid-round selections after exhausting future capital in a draft day trade with the Eagles last April. As for the Bills, they get that dual threat out of the backfield who would put this team over the top if he’s able to stay healthy.

Los Angeles Rams pull off another win-now move

Rams general manager Les Snead treats draft picks like they are candy corn on Halloween. The acquisitions of the likes of Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller, among others, are prime examples of this. Heck, Los Angeles finished as the runner-up in the McCaffrey sweepstakes despite failing to own a ton of draft capital. Could it kick the tires on Kamara? Sure.

Alvin Kamara stats (2017-22): 4,589 rushing yards, 397 receptions, 3,454 receiving yards, 8,043 total yards, 67 TD

Here’s a dude who averaged 1,500 total yards and 13 touchdowns in his first five seasons. With Los Angeles ranked 31st in rushing and struggling behind Cooper Kupp at wide receiver, we fully expect the team to make a deal ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Why not Kamara if the price is right?