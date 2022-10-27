Kansas City Chiefs trade for Giants 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some depth and a new toy to their deadly passing game with a surprise trade today.

The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL after the first seven weeks of the NFL season. Their defense has been solid, but their offense remains outstanding despite trading superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason.

Kansas City is currently second in total yards in 2022 and leads the NFL in points per game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is once again in the league MVP conversation, and showed it in Week 7 when he dropped 423 yards and three touchdowns on a nasty 49ers defense.

Well, on Thursday the strong just got a little stronger. NFL insider Dov Kleiman broke the news that the Chiefs have acquired wide receiver, and 2021 New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney. In return, the 6-1 G-Men are being sent a nice return of a third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

What does Kadarius Toney bring to the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

On the surface, trading a first-round pick a season after being drafted is shocking, but Toney has had serious issues staying on the field in his season and a half in New York. And with him being an injury scratch often in 2022, he obviously became expendable for a Giants offense that has done fine without him.

Kadarius Toney stats (2021): 10 games, 39 catches, 420 yards

Over a season and a half in the league, Toney has only played in 12 games, making just five starts. He has only suited up twice this season because of a hamstring injury. The Giants selected Toney out of Florida with the 20th pick overall in last year’s NFL draft.

Toney has a very similar build to former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill and also has big play potential. However, while Hill has burner speed, Toney is more of a threat from his shiftiness and ability to break ankles and avoid tackles.

Another pro of the deal for KC is if he can become a difference maker, he will come at a cheap rate since he is set to make $784,000 this season, $1.9 million next year, and $2.5 million in 2024.

In Kansas City, the expectations will be far lower than they were in New York. If he can be healthy, and placed into a slot receiver role early, Toney could quickly become a nasty new weapon for Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy.