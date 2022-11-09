Best NFL fantasy football matchups in Week 10, including Justin Fields and Saquon Barkley

What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 10? Let’s take a dive into each position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their upcoming matchups.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in Week 10 Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap some big fantasy rewards on Sunday.

Best fantasy football QB matchups

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Justin Fields has been smoking hot as of late, and he has one of the best fantasy quarterback matchups on the Week 10 schedule. Look for Fields to torch the Lions both through the air and on the ground. With the Lions allowing the second-most rushing yards in the league, Fields will pile up tons of yardage. Start Fields as your QB1 in Week 10 without any hesitation.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence is a sleeper quarterback to start or stream in Week 10 facing the Chiefs. The Chiefs’ defense has given up a league-high 17 passing touchdowns and the eighth-most fantasy points to its opposing QBs. Lawrence is primed for a better-than-average quarterback performance in Week 10, and also makes for a cheap start in DFS lineups.

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins

If you have to start Jacoby Brissett in Week 10, it may be your lucky week! Brissett is going to be forced to throw tons in order to keep up with Miami’s red-hot offense. And to his advantage, the Dolphins have allowed the-most QB fantasy points to date. This Week 10 fantasy matchup is beautiful on paper and Brissett should deliver an abundance of points come Sunday.

Best fantasy football RB matchups

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants v Houston Texans

Start Saquon Barkley in Week 10 and expect huge fantasy points. Barkley has one of the best fantasy RB matchups on the schedule facing the Texans. The Texans’ defense is absolutely wretched when it comes to stopping RBs. It’s allowing running backs to average an astounding 187.9 rushing yards per game. Furthermore, Houston has allowed a league-high 13 RB touchdowns. Barkley is going to go absolutely bananas!

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Chargers

Another RB with a fantastic fantasy matchup to exploit in Week 10 is Christian McCaffrey. He’s going to deliver RB1 fantasy points and then some playing the Chargers. The Chargers run defense is nearly as bad as the Texans and it’s giving away the second-most fantasy points to its opposing RBs. Need we say more?

Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns

Catching on quickly with his new team, Jeff Wilson is a start ’em RB playing Cleveland in Week 10. The Browns are surrendering the fourth-most running back points and with Miami favored to win, the Dolphins look to be in the position to run the ball plenty. Even sharing the backfield with Raheem Mostert, Wilson proved to be the more efficient of the backs in his last game.

Best fantasy football WR matchups

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars

Juju Smith-Schuster has a great Week 10 fantasy matchup with the Jaguars coming to town. On the season, the Jags have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points, which includes them giving away 146 yards and two TDs. to Davante Adams last week. Patrick Mahomes should be able to spin his magic and keep his top-targeted WR (Smith-Schuster) plenty busy scoring fantasy points on Sunday.

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

After delivering a middling fantasy performance in his last game, look for A.J. Brown to rebound and reward with WR1 fantasy points in Week 10. He has a terrific fantasy matchup against Washington that has yielded 186 WR yards per game on average. That’s the seventh-most in the NFL priming Brown to exploit in Week 10 Monday Night Football.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Start Chris Olave in Week 10 and expect WR1 fantasy points. The Steelers’ defense is the worst in the league against opposing receivers and is giving yards and touchdowns away like free candy. Wide receivers are currently averaging a gaping 213 yards per game. If Jameis Winston returns under center, (rumored) Olave’s fantasy stock only improves for his Week 10 matchup.

Best fantasy football TE matchups

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Seattle Seahawks (In Munich)

Tom Brady has a new weapon on offense and it’s Cade Otton who has an awesome TE fantasy matchup in Week 10. The Seahawks are dreadful against tight ends and have allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position. Otton last caught five-of-six of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown. If you are streaming tight ends, Otton fits the bill.

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos @ Tennessee Titans

Greg Dulcich is migrating from a sleeper tight end, to a reliable starter. Over his last three games, Dulcich has been targeted 17 times resulting in an average of 60.7 yards per game. He makes for a sneaky start against a Titans defense allowing the fourth-most TE fantasy points per clash.