Best 2022 NFL teams’ schedule release videos on social media

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL schedule is out and Thursday night delivered another example of the incredible work by social media teams with some incredible and hilarious schedule release videos.

We’ll start with this, no one is topping the Los Angeles Chargers. The team that compares its opponents to pop tarts knew there would be challenges for their crown this year, but Los Angeles delivered with one of the all-time great schedule release videos that will go down in history.

Plenty of other NFL teams brought it in 2022. Months before the regular season begins, the social media staff for clubs like the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers proved they are in the best creative shape of their lives.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the best NFL schedule release videos in 2022.

Los Angeles Rams

The heist continues…



But this time for the 2022 C̶e̶l̶i̶n̶e̶ ̶D̶i̶o̶n̶ NFL Schedule. pic.twitter.com/pNWsTeEAyM — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2022

A sequel to the Los Angeles Rams’ iconic draft-day heist video, the organization brought it once again. It’s always risky to create a sequel, they are often so disappointing that it ruins the first one. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case here as safety Terrell Burgess played the role of a thief and escape artist well.

Denver Broncos

There’s a new S̶h̶e̶r̶i̶f̶f̶ intern in town. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dFR5JC9r3C — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 13, 2022

A cameo from Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning, that in itself is a good place to start. The Denver Broncos also managed to have some fun at the expense of ESPN’s $9 million insider Adam Schefter. We also get some bleeped cursing from Wilson and an appearance from John Elway. We can only hope Elway got a fee for this appearance, given the financial regrets he will have when the Broncos are sold.

Carolina Panthers

It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright 😎 pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022

The Carolina Panthers’ schedule release video can only be appreciated if you grew up in the 1990s. From Montell Jordan’s This is How We Do It playing in the background to dial-up internet slowed down by a family member on the phone. Of course, you couldn’t help but have flashbacks with a Blockbuster Video magnet on the fridge, Dunkaroos on a plate and blowing on the game cartridge to make it work. Nostalgia, it’s a real feeling that Carolina made 90s kids experience when they saw this.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings – New York Jets climb, Patriots and Bears fall after NFL Draft

New York Jets

Our 2022 schedule…



…out of context 😂 pic.twitter.com/v2mRemAYXw — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2022

The New York Jets didn’t book any celebrity or make everyone think back to the good times, but they still had one of the better NFL schedule release videos. The out-of-context audio clips and using sketches were both creative ways to highlight each of the team’s 2022 opponents.

Detroit Lions

How to increase winnability throughout the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qVZWWE4Pfy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022

We’ve seen Odell Beckham Jr. parody the TikTok self-defense guru and now the man himself is being used to help announce the Detroit Lions schedule. Admittedly, the best ones are when he trolls the Seattle Seahawks for the Wilson departure and he mentions to the Jacksonville Jaguars that they already know about “Urban Survival”.

Dallas Cowboys

We couldn’t think of any one better to give his first take on our 2022 season schedule. Enjoy…😂😂😂



Get your 🎟s here ➡️ https://t.co/1BD9uuQhew@seatgeek | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HJSCsoWA20 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022

A key ingredient to one of the best NFL schedule release videos is knowing your audience. Credit to the Cowboys, they delivered in that regard. Using Stephen A. Smith to have some fun with the fans, wearing that cowboy hat and his early hot takes on the Cowboys’ 2022 season – perfection. Of course, even Jerry Jones got in on the fun.

Los Angeles Chargers

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

We might go 10-plus years before another NFL team takes this crown from the Chargers. Los Angeles is the king of schedule release videos. There were so many great nuggets and jabs during the 2 minutes of excellence. But the best, of course, is the Jaguars’ mascot being in the exact same position as Urban Meyer when he got that dance at his bar.