WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. with epic self defense TD celebration for the Los Angeles Rams

In just his third game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. has already scored three touchdowns.

The wide receiver's third score of his short tenure with the Rams came in the first half of Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The touchdown itself wasn't anything to write home about. It came via a two-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to give Los Angeles a 7-3 lead over the Cardinals.

However, it's all about the celebration from Odell Beckham that had people watching the game stunned. Dude pulled out the old self-defense celebration in the desert. It was about the best celebration we'll see all season.

https://twitter.com/mattj_sports/status/1470572763110850561?s=21

For those of you not familiar with social media, this celebration stems from "self defense" guy, who made it famous on TikTok after displaying videos of the most ridiculous self-defense moves anyone could imagine.

See the similarities?

https://twitter.com/tonycmke/status/1470573752522002435?s=21

That's pretty darn spot on from OBJ right there. There's also a lot more where this comes from.

Talk about "Reno 911" meets the glam of Southern California. Yeah, we're pretty darn sure OBJ is fitting in pretty swell with his new team.