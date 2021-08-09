Los Angeles Rams schedule and 2021 season predictions

Los Angeles Rams schedule and predictions takeaways:

Los Angeles Rams open the season on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears

Matthew Stafford will face the Detroit Lions in Week 7 on FOX

The Rams close their 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers

Sportsnaut predicts the Los Angeles Rams finish with an 11-6 record

The Los Angeles Rams schedule for the 2021 NFL season is out and the road to Super Bowl LVI begins at SoFi Stadium. Following an offseason with significant overhaul, the Rams figure to look quite a bit different this fall as they looked to rebound from a disappointing finish.

Expectations are high following the blockbuster Matthew Stafford trade. With the upgrade at quarterback and training camp underway, many in Los Angeles believe this is a Super Bowl contender. It’s certainly reflected in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings, but let’s dive into our forecast for the Los Angeles Rams schedule.

Los Angeles Rams schedule predictions, roster outlook

Our Rams’ predictions are based on their starting lineup looking like this in Week 1.

QB: Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford RB: Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones

Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones RB: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, DeSean Jackson, Tutu Atwell

Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, DeSean Jackson, Tutu Atwell TE: Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt

Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt Offensive Line: Andrew Whitworth (LT), David Edwards (LG), Brian Allen (OC), Austin Corbett (RG), Rob Havenstein (RT)

Andrew Whitworth (LT), David Edwards (LG), Brian Allen (OC), Austin Corbett (RG), Rob Havenstein (RT) Defense: No. 3 in our NFL defense rankings

Los Angeles Rams 2021 preseason schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Saturday, Aug. 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 10:00 PM KABC-TV Monday, Aug. 23 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 10:00 PM KABC-TV Saturday, Aug. 28 @ Denver Broncos 9:05 PM KABC-TV

This season the NFL is lowering the amount of preseason games to three per team, and instead expanding the regular season to 17 games, rather than the traditional 16 games.

We’ll preview every game on the Rams’ schedule this season, starting with an overview of their clash against the Chargers.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our Rams’ season predictions based on their 2021 schedule.

Week 1 – vs. Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 12 8:20 PM NBC

Spread: Rams -7 (via DraftKings)

Rams -7 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Rams -350, Bears +270

Rams -350, Bears +270 Over/Under: 44.5

Even after losing Cam Akers to a torn Achilles, there’s little reason to bet against Los Angeles in this Week 1 matchup. Jalen Ramsey can shadow Allen Robinson, Aaron Donald will wreck the interior Bears’ offensive line and Andy Dalton will make mistakes. All of that results in a victory for the Rams.

– Week 1 schedule prediction: Rams 31, Bears 20

Week 2 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 19 1:00 PM FOX

Spread: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: TBD

The Carson Wentz injury might not change the outcome of this matchup, but it will influence the point differential. If Wentz can’t play in Week 2, which seems increasingly likely, the Rams’ defense is going to make life miserable for backup quarterback Jacob Eason. Whenever the point spread and moneyline come out, bet the over.

Week 2 schedule prediction: Rams 30, Colts 17

Week 3 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 26 4:25 PM FOX

Tampa Bay is bringing back all 22 of its starters and will have even more continuity than it did last season. Meanwhile, the Rams will still be just a few months into memorizing Raheem Morris’s scheme and Stafford will be working on his timing with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. The margin for error is tiny against the Bucs and this early-season battle likely goes in Tampa Bay’s favor.

Week 3 schedule prediction: Buccaneers 31, Rams 23

Week 4 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 3 4:05 PM FOX

The NFC West is stacked, but the Cardinals and Rams are arguably the top two teams in the division. Arizona’s firepower on offense is off the charts and the pairing of J.J. Watt with Chandler Jones should make an outstanding pass rush. But there are still legitimate worries regarding Arizona’s secondary and Stafford will exploit them at home for a victory.

Week 4 schedule prediction: Rams 34, Cardinals 31

Week 5 – @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Oct. 7 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

Playing at Lumen Field, formerly known as CenturyLink Field, wasn’t much of a challenge in 2020 with fans kept away. With the fans returning, the Seahawks will return to having one of the best home-field advantages in professional sports. Pair that with Russell Wilson trying to prove something in 2021 and Seattle sneaks away with a victory.

Week 5 schedule prediction: Seahawks 17, Rams 13

Week 6 – @ New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM FOX

Daniel Jones doesn’t make great decisions with the football and that issue is magnified even more when under pressure. That’s a bit of an issue for the New York Giants in a matchup against Aaron Donald. Los Angeles will lock up the Giants’ receivers, get home with pressure and probably get a defensive touchdown.

Week 6 schedule prediction: Rams 28, Giants 16

Week 7 – vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 24 4:05 PM FOX

Jared Goff will see this matchup as an opportunity for revenge. Sean McVay will personally fire up the Rams’ defense before the game. Even without the speech, Los Angeles dominates this game. With McVay encouraging his defense to prove a point, it won’t be pretty for Goff.

Week 7 schedule prediction: Rams 35, Lions 10

Week 8 – @ Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM FOX

The Houston Texans are going to be a historically bad team. The worst offense in the NFL is a lock to commit multiple turnovers, with the Rams’ defensive playmaking raising the possibility of a pick-six. Pair that with Houston’s secondary and pass rush, which basically don’t exist, it all results in a memorable blowout.

Week 8 schedule prediction: Rams 42, Texans 3

Week 9 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 7 8:20 PM NBC

Los Angeles needs to contain Derrick Henry, a task that is far easier said than done. Fortunately, the Rams hold the advantage in the trenches and they have an offense capable of keeping the football away from the Titans. This will be an entertaining Sunday Night Football game that cements the Rams as a Super Bowl contender.

Week 9 schedule prediction: Rams 23, Titans 13

Week 10 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV Monday, Nov. 15 8:15 PM ESPN

Losing Cam Akers hurts this offense significantly. While the injury doesn’t swing a ton of our predictions for the Los Angeles Rams schedule, it does influence this one. Previously projected to win on the road, this matchup now favors the 49ers and that’s even if Jimmy Garoppolo starts at quarterback.

Week 10 schedule prediction: 49ers 23, Rams 17

Week 11 – BYE

Week 12 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 28 4:25 PM FOX

Los Angeles certainly felt a lot better about this matchup with the Green Bay Packers when Aaron Rodgers threatened retirement. With the All-Pro quarterback returning to Green Bay and this game being played at Lambeau Field, the Packers prove what makes them the superior NFC team.

Week 12 schedule prediction: Packers 27, Rams 21

Week 13 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 4:25 PM CBS

Trevor Lawrence is going to be a very good, potentially even great, NFL quarterback. But going from the Clemson Tigers to the Jacksonville Jaguars will give him whiplash as this team is not ready to be competitive in Urban Meyer’s first season. The Jaguars will show some fight, but Los Angeles knows how to make life difficult for rookie quarterbacks.

Week 13 schedule prediction: Rams 30, Jaguars 21

Week 14 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV Monday, Dec. 13 8:15 PM ESPN

Beating a top-10 NFL team once in a season can be difficult, doing it twice is unlikely. We know the Cardinals have the weapons to challenge Los Angeles and Murray is the kind of quarterback who can get hot when a playoff spot is on the line. Ultimately, that leads to Arizona pulling out the victory in an epic shootout.

Week 14 schedule prediction: Cardinals 38, Rams 34

Week 15 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 4:25 PM FOX

Getting the Seahawks away from home and getting into their backfield are keys to victory. Without the crowd on their side, the Seahawks won’t be able to do quite as much offensively. We’ve also seen that Wilson is good for at least one turnover against the Rams’ defense.

Week 15 schedule prediction: Rams 28, Seahawks 20

Week 16 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Minnesota might be flying under the radar right now. Its offensive line improved and the defense should be much healthier than it was last season. But this is still a team led by Kirk Cousins and that’s not a quarterback anyone can trust in marquee matchups.

Week 16 schedule prediction: Rams 31, Vikings 24

Week 17 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 4:25 PM FOX

Baltimore finally started building an offense around Lamar Jackson. It will take time for the 20219 NFL MVP to develop chemistry with his new receivers and for the offensive line to gel, but this will be a cohesive unit late in the year. With the speed and talent to attack the Rams, the Ravens should secure a crucial home victory.

Week 17 schedule prediction: Ravens 27, Rams 24

Week 18 – vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 4:25 PM FOX

At this point, Trey Lance will be the 49ers’ quarterback and he’ll have some NFL experience on his resume. That will create more challenges for Los Angeles, but playing at home with playoff seeding on the line is a strong motivator. We expect a defensive battle and the Rams to pull out a victory in the closing moments.

Week 18 schedule prediction: Rams 17, 49ers, 13

Los Angeles Rams record prediction: 11-6