Best NFL fantasy football matchups in Week 9, including Justin Herbert

What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 9? Let’s take a dive into each position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their upcoming matchups.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in Week 9 Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap some big fantasy rewards on Sunday.

Best fantasy football QB matchups

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons

Justin Herbert is a must-start fantasy quarterback in any given week. However, look for an extra helping of fantasy points to be scored with Herbert headed to play the Falcons. By now, it’s no secret that the Falcons’ passing defense is completely useless. Over its last four games, opposing quarterbacks have averaged 350 passing yards per game. This is a fantasy matchup Herbert is going to exploit big-time.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders

If your starter is on a bye or you are looking for a fantasy sleeper QB, Trevor Lawrence might fit the ticket. While his last performance was pretty atrocious, Lawrence stands a chance to rebound in an excellent fantasy matchup against Vegas. Simply put, the Raiders have allowed the-most QB fantasy points thus far. This includes them giving up 18 QB touchdowns and 270.4 yards per game.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

So far this season, Aaron Rodgers has been a fraud. He has yet to eclipse a 300-passing-yard game, nor has he thrown three TDs in one game. Boo! In Week 9 however, Rodgers should go off the charts. He’s primed for QB1 fantasy points playing the Lions. With Detroit giving away the second-most QB fantasy points and an unforgivable 294.1 passing yards on average per clash, Rodgers should take advantage. If not, then maybe he really is washed.

Best fantasy football RB matchups

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears

Raheem Mostert didn’t have the huge fantasy game as was expected in Week 8. However, in Week 9, start Mostert at Chicago. To date, the Bears have yielded the second-most rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. On paper, this matchup is hard to ignore if you’re looking for a bye-week replacement at RB.

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Jamaal Williams is a fantasy sleeper RB to start in Week 9 facing the Packers. As bad as the Lions’ defense is, so is the Packers’. As things stand, the Packers’ run defense ranks fourth-worst in the league. With DeAndre Swift likely seeing a reduction in touches, Williams sports plenty of upsides to start as a flex or line up in Week 9 DFS contests.

Leonard Fournette, Rashaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

Both Leonard Fournette and Rashaad White make decent fantasy starts in Week 9 facing the Rams. Fournette is the primary back, but White can be started as a flex as a key cog receiving more touches each week. With the Buccaneers’ offense practically on life support, look for more involvement from both RBs. It is worth noting that Christian McCaffrey last smoked the Rams when he recorded 149 total yards and two TDs.

Best fantasy football WR matchups

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders v Minnesota Vikings

Get ready for another WR1 fantasy performance from Terry McLaurin. McLaurin has an awesome fantasy matchup to exploit in Week 9 facing the Vikings. Through seven games, the Vikings have allowed 203 WR yards on average per game. Only two other teams — the Falcons and Steelers — have given up more. Start McLaurin in Week 9 with a high level of confidence.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens

Chris Olave has been a start ’em fantasy WR for several weeks now. And, Olave’s fantasy points should be back to trending up at home against the Ravens in Week 9. He’s got a terrific fantasy matchup against a defense yielding the fourth-most WR fantasy points per game.

Terrace Marshall, Carolina Panthers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Terrace Marshall is a nice fantasy sleeper play in Week 9. He’s got a sneaky-good fantasy matchup against a Bengals’ passing defense that made the Browns WRs look like rock stars. Between Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, the duo combined for 212 yards and one TD. Overall, the Bengals’ defense was a complete disaster. Marshall makes for a decent streamer or DFS play in Week 9.

Best fantasy football TE matchups

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks

Zach Ertz is primed to exploit his Week 9 fantasy matchup against the Seahawks. So, start Ertz knowing he will face a defense that has allowed the most TE yards (94.9 per game) to his position. Ertz should get back on course and deliver upwards of TE1 fantasy points in Week 9.

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

In this same contest, Will Dissly is a start ’em TE in Week 9 playing the Cardinals. Arizona’s defense has struggled as well against tight ends and it has given away the third-most fantasy points to the position. This includes it allowing seven tight end scores which tie the Patriots for the most in the league. Dissly makes a sneaky TE streamer for those in need.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons

Lastly in the tight end column, Gerald Everett has an awesome fantasy matchup in Week 9. With the Chargers playing without Mike Williams this game, Everett profiles as more of a receiver. He’s been the seventh-highest targeted TE to date, and those targets should pour in in Week 9. It just so happens that the Falcons have yielded the fourth-most TE fantasy points on the season.