Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to miss time with high-ankle sprain

The Carolina Panthers entered Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with Baker Mayfield at quarterback and Matt Rhule as their head coach.

One day later, and everything has changed for the struggling one-win team. Rhule has been fired after less than three seasons as the team’s head coach. Meanwhile, Mayfield suffered an ankle injury in Week 5’s blowout loss to San Francisco.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield has a high-ankle sprain. He’s expected to miss some time and will not be under center next week against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. P.J. Walker will get the start in his stead with Sam Darnold still sidelined to injury himself.

Mayfield suffered said injury in the first half of Sunday’s 37-15 loss to San Francisco. He continued to struggle big time when under center, leading some some speculation that the former first-round pick should be benched regardless of his injury status.

Baker Mayfield could be done as the Carolina Panthers’ starting QB

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Current defensive pass-game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will take over as the Panthers’ head coach on an interim basis. It remains to be seen if he will make a move at quarterback should more options become available to him.

Darnold is eligible to come off injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain of his own during the preseason. However, it seems that he’s ways a way from being able to return to the field. Meanwhile, rookie third-round pick Matt Corral is lost for the season after he suffered a foot injury during the summer.

Given the nature of high-ankle sprains, it stands to reason that Mayfield won’t return before Darnold. Add in how terrible the former No. 1 pick has been thus far this season, and common logic suggests he won’t be QB1 moving forward.

Baker Mayfield stats (2022): 55% completion, 962 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT, 6 fumbles, 71.9 QB rating

As it is, Carolina will now head into Sunday’s action against Los Angeles with a new head coach and quarterback pairing following an absolutely disastrous start to the season. There’s also an off-chance that the organization simply looks to trade Baker Mayfield at some point before the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline for pennies on the dollar.