Aaron Rodgers decision on his next NFL team expected within 72 hours

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers vowed to decide on his future early in the NFL offseason. With a crucial deadline approaching, the back-to-back NFL MVP could be poised to make things official in a matter of hours.

Initially, retirement seemed to be on the table for the 38-year-old quarterback. However, the latest reports indicate the All-Pro quarterback is now weighing whether to play for the Packers in 2022 or to ask for a trade.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2021): 4,115 passing yards, 37-4 TD-INT ratio, 111.9 QB rating

While Green Bay isn’t required to grant a trade demand, the franchise would likely do right by its future Hall of Famer. After what transpired with Brett Favre more than a decade ago, the front office would certainly want to strike a balance between making a move that is in everyone’s best interests.

Rodgers is reportedly deciding between four teams, with the Denver Broncos still viewed as the favorite. It’s left many general managers waiting for the announcement to come and it seems that might finally be on the verge of happening.

According to NFL insider Michael Silver, Rodgers will be officiating the wedding of teammate David Bakhtiari. Shortly after it’s over, likely by Tuesday, the 10-time Pro Bowl selection would inform the Packers of his decision.

The report is also backed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who reported Saturday night that many around the league believe an announcement will be made by Tuesday. It’s an important date on the NFL offseason calendar, marking the deadline for Green Bay to apply the franchise tag on Davante Adams.

As of now, the expectation remains Green Bay will get its star quarterback locked in for the 2022 season and potentially beyond. However, even a trade request might still result in the Packers applying the franchise tag on Adams.

Through contract restructures and extensions, there are ways for the organization to create the cap flexibility to tag Adams. If he and Rodgers both want to be traded, the Packers can move their quarterback to Denver and trade their All-Pro receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders, netting multiple 1st and 2nd round picks.