Aaron Rodgers reportedly deciding between these four teams

We’re almost to free agency, which means there will be a flurry of player movement in the next month or so all around the NFL. One of the most high-profile players who could be available is Green Bay Packers four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Everyone wants to know where he’ll be playing in 2022, but few seem to have a clue as to what the 10-time Pro Bowl QB will do.

Obviously, Rodgers has the same option as Tom Brady had. He could retire, if he wanted. But back-to-back MVP trophies suggest AR12 still has a lot of firepower left in his chamber.

The other most obvious choice is to simply head back to the Packers. After all, he’s under contract with them for 2022 and has spent the last 17 seasons in Wisconsin. Who’s to say he’s not ready to try and win his second Super Bowl ring in the same place he won his first?

Then, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are reportedly three other teams Rodgers has been considering joining.

Aaron Rodgers has a big decision to make between four different teams

Could Aaron Rodgers finally leave Green Bay after years of hinting at the possibility? It seems to at least be on the table, with Rodgers truly torn on where he wants to play next, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

So, who are the other teams Rodgers is considering in addition to the Packers? Listed in no particular order:

It’s an interesting list to say the least, with Rodgers being linked to each landing spot at some point already this offseason. Each spot would appear to give Rodgers a chance at getting back to the Super Bowl, depending on what they have to part with in a potential Rodgers trade.

For now, we’ll have to continue waiting to discover the fate of Rodgers in 2022.

