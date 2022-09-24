5 UFC opponent options for Khamzat Chimaev’s possible switch to middleweight

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Following a bad miss on the scales at UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev’s days at welterweight could soon be over, but there are many fantastic fight options for “Borz” at middleweight.

Up until a few weeks ago, Chimaev (12-0) was on the cusp of being the No. 1 contender to the welterweight title. Then on the Friday before the UFC’s lone September pay-per-view card, it all changed. When the Russian missed weight for his scheduled main event bout with Nate Diaz, he didn’t overshoot by a pound or two. No, he came in heavier than the contracted weight by a whopping seven pounds.

Since the event, those in Chimaev’s camp have claimed health issues led to the seven-pound miss. While that could be true, to have made such a massive professional blunder under a bright spotlight created an unforgettable moment for “Borz.” The UFC may still see a future for him at welterweight, however, he badly damaged their trust in a big moment and definitely made some in the UFC offices wonder if their top young star would be better served competing at middleweight instead.

A switch in weight class could mean Chimaev has a longer route to a title opportunity. But that doesn’t seem to bother him after tweeting on Friday a picture of himself and the caption “1 8 5”. If the 28-year-old is down to cut less weight and tread new ground at middleweight, it begs the question: Who could he face at 185-pounds? Let’s take a look at some likely opponent options.

Paulo Costa

A matchup with Paulo Costa is an absolute no-brainer. The pair nearly came to blows at the UFC Apex in the lead-up to UFC 279 and the Brazilian has continued to push for the fight ever since. If the organization is looking to put Chimaev into a major fight at middleweight immediately, the former title challenger and popular star would be a perfect option.

Plus, the matchup is fascinating on a stylistic level. What will win? Costa and his far superior striking and power, or Chimaev’s leaps ahead wrestling and cardio? The MMA world would love to find out.

Kelvin Gastelum

If the UFC wanted to go with a slower approach to Chimaev’s move back to middleweight, after competing there twice before in the Octagon, Kelvin Gastelum would be a fitting foe. The American is slumping in a major way after losing five of his last six. However, all five of his defeats are to ranked opposition, as well as the former and current kings of the division.

While he may no longer be the man that took champion Israel Adesanya to the brink of defeat like no other middleweight has, he remains a dangerous ranked opponent. The 30-year-old would offer a strong test at 185-pounds while still being a winnable bout for Chimaev among the top 15 of the division.

Israel Adesanya

Yes, I know I mentioned that Chimaev will likely have a longer route to a title bout at middleweight, but the UFC is all about making matchups that can bank the most dinero. Weight miss or not, Chimaev is a star in the MMA world, and Adesanya is running very thin on worthwhile contenders. Now, “The Last Stylebender” has to beat rival Alex Pereira in November first but assuming he does there is no denying the bankability of Adesanya vs Chimaev.

Just like Costa vs Chimaev, the matchup is a fascinating clash of an elite striker against an elite grappler. Both offer the other serious dangers while giving them the opportunity to answer lingering questions from their biggest detractors.

Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov is not a name that is familiar to casual UFC fans, but the Russian, by way of France, is one of the best prospects in the division. If the UFC wanted Chimaev to really earn his way up the weight class with a few wins, placing him in a matchup with another top prospect does make a lot of sense.

Without a doubt, Chimaev would be a favorite, but the “Russian Sniper” is a very well-rounded talent and has earned three straight notable wins in his last three. He is also a ranked foe and worthy of a scrap with one of the company’s brightest stars. Plus, the angle of two Russian fighters battling it out to be called the next big thing at middleweight is a great storyline.

Robert Whittaker

Following his UFC 279 win over replacement opponent Kevin Holland, the idea of a booking against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was suggested. However, Chimaev offered up high praise for the Australian and claimed he would prefer to one day train with “Bobby Knuckles” instead of fighting him. However, there is no better opponent to prove Chimaev is a legitimate title contender at 185-pounds than Whittaker.

Furthermore, much like Adesanya, Whittaker is running thin on finding worthy competition. Chimaev offers the middleweight great a major spotlight and the type of opponent he has rarely faced in his storied UFC career. It is a win-win for both sides and the promotion.