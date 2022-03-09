4 best Bobby Wagner landing spots

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In a bit of a surprise move shortly after trading Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks also said goodbye to another valued member of their franchise, by releasing middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. Now, the eight-time Pro Bowl LB is free to sign with any team he desires.

We highlight the four best Bobby Wagner landing spots in free agency.

Bill Belichick lands a future Hall-of-Fame LB

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

You could make a case for the New England Patriots having the best defense in all of pro football last season. Yet, they have four linebackers set for free agency, two of which man the middle. There’s been no inclination either way, whether the team will look to retain Dont’a Hightower or Jamie Collins, but Bill Belichick may suddenly be intrigued by another player who’s recently become available, that being Bobby Wagner.

Few players have made a bigger impact at MLB since Wagner entered the NFL as the 47th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, including helping the ‘Hawks win the Super Bowl in just his second season as a starter. Since then, Wagner has been named to eight-consecutive Pro Bowl teams, including being named to the All-Pro team six times. He would immediately step in as a starter for Belichick and would likely become the team’s leading tackler in his first season.

Bobby Wagner heads home to L.A.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It will be interesting to see what’s on Bobby Wagner’s mind as he hits free agency for the first time in his 10-year NFL career. Does he chase the bag? Is he going after another Super Bowl ring? Or does he try to head closer to home, where he was born in California? There’s one team who could help him cross off all three checkmarks on such a list.

The Los Angeles Chargers currently boast the most salary cap space in the NFL, at just over $57M. They also have stud franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, giving them just as strong a chance as any other team to make a deep postseason run as soon as next season. And of course, they’re close to home for Wagner. If they’re serious about making that Super Bowl push, Wags should be near the top of their list as they look to solve their defensive woes.

Baltimore Ravens add Pro Bowl LB to middle of defense

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

While Wagner has been on a tear in Seattle for a decade, the Baltimore Ravens have remained a steady contender nearly every season. As long as they have Lamar Jackson, that won’t change. Not to mention, the idea of playing for a franchise with such a rich defensive history as the Ravens have could intrigue a player of Wagner’s caliber.

If Wagner signed with the Ravens he could act as an on-field mentor for 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen, who would play right next to him, while Wagner continues to hold down the middle. Although they don’t have a ton of cap space ($9.7M), the Ravens should be able to find a way to find common ground if there’s enough interest. But Jackson’s pending extension could factor in here too.

Dallas Cowboys land another star

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Closing with the one that arguably makes the most sense, the Dallas Cowboys kept defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the 2022 season. This move could provide a link to landing Wagner in JerryWorld.

Wagner could help hold down the middle of the field, allowing 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Paraons to continue wreaking havoc elsewhere, like terrorizing quarterbacks. Wagner can help the ‘Boys against the run and in the passing game. It could be a match made in heaven.

