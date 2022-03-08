8-time Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner released by the Seattle Seahawks

It’s a day of transition for the Seattle Seahawks. A dark day for their fans. That now includes Bobby Wagner seeing his brilliant career in the Pacific Northwest come to an end.

On the same day that Seattle traded franchise icon Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the team informed Wagner that he has been released.

One of the best linebackers in the NFL since entering the league as a second-round pick out of Utah State back in 2012, Wagner is coming off his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance for the Seahawks. The 31-year-old veteran recorded 170 tackles, five passes defended and an interception this past season.

Seattle Seahawks start new era, release Bobby Wagner

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly enough, both Wagner and Wilson joined the Seahawks’ organization on the same day during the 2012 NFL Draft. Wagner was selected 28 picks before his better-known former teammate.

For Seattle, this is the latest indication that the team is set to go into full-scale rebuild mode. It’s also a cost-cutting measure in the grand scheme of things. The Seahawks save a whopping $16 million against the 2022 NFL salary cap by releasing Wagner. Prior to this move, general mananger John Schneider and Co. were $34.77 million under the cap.

As for Bobby Wagner, he’ll certainly latch on with another team after a brilliant 10-year run in the Pacific Northwest. However, it has to be a bitter pill for the future Hall of Famer to swallow.

