Weaknesses in Indianapolis Colts offense without Anthony Richardson were obvious in Week 3

In Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts got to experience firsthand what head coach Shane Steichen’s offense is like without having a mobile quarterback. And the end results were good, but the process of getting that victory was painful. The game was also very reminiscent of the 2022 season.

The offense was not very creative and it was predictable. One difference from last season was that the offense didn’t turn the ball over like it did the previous year. This can be credited to starting quarterback Gardner Minshew who took good care of the ball and the offense. There was that one sack and a fumble but his teammates rallied to recover it.

Again, this isn’t a stat line that will lead to a Pro Bowl nomination or to unseating Anthony Richardson as the franchise quarterback. However, considering the weather this game was played in and the fact the offense was starting its third-string center, you’ll take these results. Minshew was able to manage this game and allow his playmakers to make plays.

That is when he wasn’t asked to make plays. In those situations, where he was asked to make a play for the Colts he faltered a majority of the time. Again, he’s an NFL backup quarterback for a reason. As long as the offense stays on time and in manageable situations, Minshew can thrive.

Gardner Minshew Week 3 stats: 22/44, 227 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 turnovers, five sacks

It’s those times when the Indianapolis Colts ask their quarterback to make a play that he struggles. For example, those two touchdown runs that Richardson had in Week 2. Those plays aren’t in the playbook for Minshew. Nor is the threat of Minshew running wild.

Indianapolis Colts offense gives fans 2022 deja vu

But more to the main point, this offense in Week 3 was painful to watch. It relied heavily on the success of the running game, the short accurate passing game, and being in manageable third downs. Again, Minshew averaged 5.2 yards per pass, and starting running back Zack Moss received 30 carries along with two catches on three targets. As a team, the Colts rushed 35 times averaging exactly four yards per carry.

For comparison, the team-high in rushing attempts this season was 26 done the previous week. And going back to last season when Minshew started two games for Philadelphia in a Steichen offense, the team never exceeded 30 carries. It got close with 29 in Minshew’s first start. Also of note, those two Minshew starts led to Philadelphia losses. This is surprising considering the talent on that roster compared to the talent on the horseshoe’s roster.

Regardless, this Indianapolis offense absolutely needs their franchise quarterback back if they want to remain atop the AFC South standings. Knowing that Minshew can lead this team to victory and not hurt the offense, is nice. But being able to keep the defense on their toes and guessing is something that Minshew doesn’t bring to the table. It is, however, something Richardson does.

He’s also something that Steichen needs in order for his offensive playbook to be used in the course of a game. For example, last season when Jalen Hurts was in the game Philadelphia only had three games where their rushing attempts were in the 20’s. In those 12 games, they averaged 36 rushing attempts. Only once did they have at least 40 pass attempts. Coincidentally, in one of Minshew’s starts in place of Hurts, he passed it 40 times.

So, it’s clear, when Steichen has a mobile quarterback he is going to run the ball a lot both with his running back and quarterback. And when he doesn’t have a mobile quarterback he is going to call more passing plays. This can be viewed either as a knock on the head coach or as him being smart and adapting the strengths of his quarterback. Regardless, a Steichen-led offense is just more fun and exciting with a mobile quarterback, than it is with a more pocket passer.