Jonathan Taylor trade market shrinking, NFL teams believe Indianapolis Colts never had ‘true intention’ to make a deal

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has missed the first three games of the 2023 NFL season with an ankle injury. Nearing activation from the Physically Unable to Perform list, it appears the All-Pro offensive weapon has very few options regarding his status for the 2023 season.

When the Colts refused to negotiate a contract extension with Taylor this summer, the NFL rushing leader in 2021 demanded a trade. He immediately generated interest from the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins among other teams, but a never never materialized.

Jonathan Taylor stats (career): 3,841 rushing yards, 33 rushing touchdowns, 5.1 ypc in 43 games

Despite being placed on the PUP list with soreness in his ankle, the belief around the league is that Taylor can physically take the field immediately. However, he was placed on the PUP list by Indianapolis due to his listed injury and to buy time for the front office to evaluate its options.

Taylor will be eligible to return in Week 5, when the Colts are expected to activate him off the PUP list. While it will clear a path for Taylor to be traded, it appears a deal remains extremely unlikely.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Sunday that several teams around the league believe the Colts never had a “true intention” of trading Taylor anywhere. Some believe that’s why Indianapolis set the asking price at a first-round pick, knowing no other team would be willing to meet it.

Jonathan Taylor contract: $4.304 million salary, $5.117 million cap hit in 2023, 2024 free agent

It was previously reported that the Packers offered mid-round picks for Taylor, while the Colts asked for Christian Watson from Green Bay or Jaylen Waddle from Miami. Once it became clear Indianapolis set a price it knew no one would pay, NFL teams backed off.

Furthermore, per Jones, the NFL teams that initially expressed interest in Taylor are now viewed as less likely to pursue him. It puts Taylor in a situation where both of the outcomes he wanted are essentially off the table.

“He still wants out and a new deal, I don’t see either materializing.” Jonathan Jones on Jonathan Taylor’s situation with Indianapolis Colts (H/T CBS Sports)

Jones also noted that teams haven’t called Indianapolis when NFL running backs have gone down this season. The Baltimore Ravens (J.K. Dobbins), Cleveland Browns (Nick Chubb), Miami Dolphins (Jeff Wilson) and New Orleans Saints (Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams) have all suffered significant losses at running back. Yet, in each case, they either promoted someone off their practice squad or signed a free agent.

Miami is happy with the results Raheem Moster and De’Von Achane have delivered, while Green Bay is poised to get Aaron Jones back in Week 4. As for the Ravens, they remain high on fill-in starter Gus Edwards and seem to have enough trust in Melvin Gordon as his backup.