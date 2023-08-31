The Indianapolis Colts kept running back Jonathan Taylor past their self-imposed trade deadline and immediately placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list to open the season. Now, it appears Taylor might’ve played his last snap for the Colts.

Indianapolis agreed to let Taylor seek out a trade last week, encouraging the All-Pro running back and his agent to explore interest from NFL teams. Taylor’s representatives came back with interest from the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins, among other unidentified clubs.

Jonathan Taylor stats (career): 3,841 rushing yards, 33 rushing touchdowns, 5.1 ypc in 43 games

Related: NFL insider names Indianapolis Colts starting running back without Jonathan Taylor

However, the Colts’ high asking price and Taylor’s insistence on becoming one of the highest-paid NFL players resulted in trade talks never progressing. With Taylor still sidelined, Indianapolis placed him on the PUP list to automatically rule him out for the first four games of its season.

While the Colts’ front office and coaches are hopeful it can convince Taylor to play out the final year of his contract, some believe the NFL rushing leader in 2021 has played with Indianapolis for the last time.

Yahoo Sports’ senior NFL insider Charles Robinson said on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast that his belief is Taylor won’t play another snap for the Colts.

“Now there’s this lingering question about, is Taylor really hurt? Is he holding in? Is he saying he’s hurt, but he’s not. At what point does this come to a head and you know, you could see at some point the Colts essentially attempt to suspend him for what they would view as a hold-in. I personally don’t think he plays another snap for the Colts, I think they’re going to find a way to trade him at some stage before the trade deadline.” Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson on Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

Related: Indianapolis Colts’ relationship with Jonathan Taylor is ‘worse than people realize’

The Colts can’t trade Taylor while he’s on the PUP list, but he’s immediately eligible if the team immediately activates him after four games. With the NFL trade deadline on October 31, he could miss a majority of the Colts’ games until they find a trade partner and make a deal.

Will Jonathan Taylor play this year?

IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor’s relationship with the Colts’ organization has deteriorated rapidly in recent months. While he still has a good relationship with his teammates in the locker room and remains in contact with head coach Shane Steichen, the divide between him and the front office is significant.

Robinson also noted that the Colts believe Taylor has played a role in creating this divide. Specifically, there are questions about the severity of the ankle injury that sidelined him during training camp. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard said Taylor told the team he’s still experiencing pain in his surgically repaired ankle.

“Part of the reason why I think he ended up going on that (PUP) list, which I think people are curious about. I don’t think he’s going to play. I think they know that he was straight up saying ‘I’m hurt, I’m not going to play. It is what it is, figure out what you’re going to do with me, but you’re not going to see me on the field.” Charles Robinson on Jonathan Taylor being placed on the PUP list

Until Taylor returns, the Colts are expected to start running back Zack Moss. Acquired from the Buffalo Bills last year, Moss underwent surgery to repair a broken arm but is expected to be cleared for Week 1. Indianapolis will also mix in Deon Jackson and Evan Hull.