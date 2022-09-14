Tom Brady’s wife sounds off on his return in 2022: ‘I would like him to be more present’ at home

What seems like a growing divide between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen has garnered headlines of late, and a new interview sheds some light on the perspective of “Mrs. Brady.”

The 2022 NFL season has started and the Buccaneers got off to a strong start this past Sunday night with a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys. However, while things got off to a smooth beginning for Brady and the Bucs last week, that wasn’t necessarily the case over the last month. In August, the 45-year-old took an 11-day hiatus from the team that confused fans and observers because it extended well beyond original estimates given by the organization.

What made matters worse was the fact that the team was evasive when explaining why Brady stayed away for nearly two weeks in the final stages of their prep for the 2022 NFL season. With few answers from the Buccaneers, the celebrity rumor mill began to churn with speculation that there was trouble at home over the legendary quarterback’s decision to return to the sport, after originally retiring earlier this year. Reports have recently stated that Bündchen even recently took her own hiatus away from things to clear her head on rumored disputes with her husband’s decision.

Tom Brady’s wife: ‘He needs to follow his joy, too’

Well, a new interview with Elle— a couple of weeks before the infamous 11-day break — adds some more perspective to Bündchen’s opinion on Brady’s return to the gridiron. And while she understands the multi-time Super Bowl champion must “follow his joy,” she admits she wishes he was at home much more.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.” Gisele Bündchen on Brady return

From Bündchen’s point of view, it seems like she believes she has put in the time during their 13-year marriage to raise their children and hold down the home while Brady followed his iconic dreams in the NFL. But now, it seems like she feels it is time that she pursues her own goals and dreams.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for him. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. … I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.” Gisele Bündchen on Brady return

The Buccaneers return to the field for Week 2 in a 1 PM ET matchup against division rivals the New Orleans Saints.