Tom Brady throws way toward top of NFL MVP race

It only took one monster week for Tom Brady to insert his name back into the thick of the NFL MVP race.

Brady saw the gap between himself and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes lengthen after the three-time MVP threw four touchdowns against a pair of interceptions in Tampa Bay’s Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

After following that up with five touchdowns without a pick in Sunday’s win over Atlanta, Brady now has 655 passing yards and nine touchdowns through two games.

The Buccaneers’ quarterback is now being offered at +550 at PointsBet, just behind Mahomes at +500. Brady was being offered at +1200 after Week 1 while Mahomes’ odds have lengthened a bit from +400.

The next-shortest odds at PointsBet belong to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray (+750 from +1000). However, Murray is the current +550 favorite at BetMGM, followed by Mahomes (+600) and Brady (+700).

Matthew Stafford has the fourth-shortest odds at both sportsbooks: +1000 along with Seattle’s Russell Wilson at PointsBet and +1100 at BetMGM. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers saw his odds improve to +1200 and +1300, respectively, following Monday night’s convincing win over Detroit.

Las Vegas’ 2-0 start has also resulted in Derek Carr’s MVP odds being slashed to +2000 at both sportsbooks.

Going the opposite direction after a lopsided loss to Carolina is New Orleans’ Jameis Winston, whose odds doubled from +2000 to +4000 at PointsBet while lengthening further to +5000 at BetMGM.

The top non-quarterback remains Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who is being offered at +5000 at BetMGM and +10000 at PointsBet.

Notable adjustments in other award winner futures at PointsBet include

Defensive Player of the Year

–Nick Bosa (49ers) +1200 to +800

–Aaron Donald (Rams)/Myles Garrett (Browns) +600 to +700

Offensive Rookie of the Year

—Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) +375 to +500

—Zach Wilson (Jets) +800 to +2000

—Mac Jones (Patriots) +250 to +190

–Kyle Pitts (Falcons) +1200 to +650

