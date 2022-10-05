Tom Brady misses Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice with shoulder, finger injuries

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was seen holding his shoulder some during their Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. At least during the game, there was enough concern over the injury in that backup Blaine Gabbert could be seen throwing on the sideline.

While the seven-time Super Bowl champion has downplayed the injury, there has to be some concern here given his advanced age of 45.

Brady sat out Buccaneers practice on Wednesday with that the team described as injuries to his right shoulder and right finger. This could simply be Tampa Bay giving Brady some time away from practice ahead of its Week 5 outing against the Atlanta Falcons. It could be something else.

Tom Brady’s arm injury could be a bit concerning

In last week’s 41-31 loss to Kansas City, Brady was forced to throw the ball a whopping 52 times as the Buccaneers rushing attack put up a total of three yards on six attempts. All said, Brady is on pace to attempt 659 passes this season. He led the NFL in that category with 719 in 2021.

Tom Brady stats (2022): 68% completion, 1,058 yars, 6 TD, 1 INT, 97.7 QB rating

This has not necessarily impacted Brady a great deal from a statistical perspective through four games. But there’s something to be said about throwing so much in your mid-40s. That’s magnified by some of the hits he took during last week’s game and the all-time great’s on-field reaction.

not how you want to see Tom Brady reacting after taking a shot to his throwing shoulder, no pic.twitter.com/FIJiIt6FoX — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 3, 2022

Reports indicate that Brady is dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury to the shoulder.

“My understanding is Tom Brady is going to be OK,” Rapoport said. “He has played with similar injuries in the past, a little rotator cuff. Not believed to be something major. Not believed to be something that will limit him going forward. “Tom Brady is going to be OK. And I would say, it is nothing that will limit any of his accuracy or strength on his throws or anything long-term.” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Tom Brady’s injury

This doesn’t sound too serious. But any time we’re talking about a ratator cuff injury to a 45-year-old quarterback who is being forced to pass the ball too much, there has to be some concern.

It’s certainly something to watch moving forward.