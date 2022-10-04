Report: Tom Brady dealing with minor shoulder issue

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is dealing with a minor rotator cuff issue in his throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

However, it’s not expected to limit him in practice and Brady will play through it, per the report. It’s possible Brady gets Wednesday off from practice, a plan that was put in place prior to the season, per NFL Network.

Brady appeared to injure the shoulder in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was holding his right shoulder after getting sacked — and fumblingon the play — by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Brady was asked about it after the game.

“I’ll be all right,” he said.

Brady has thrown for 1,058 yards in four games this season with six touchdowns against one interception.

The Bucs (2-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) this Sunday.

–Field Level Media