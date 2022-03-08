Seattle Seahawks mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Seattle Seahawks were not planning to be players in the 2022 NFL Draft after trading away their first-round selection for Jamal Adams.

Boy, how things have changed. Leading up to the start of draft season, Seattle traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a package including five draft picks and three players.

This changes the trajectory of the organization under head coach Pete Carroll and general mananger John Schneider. It also changes Seattle’s draft plans. Before we get into the Seattle Seahawks mock draft, let’s check in on the picks they now boast heading into the annual event.

2022 Seattle Seahawks draft picks

1st round: 9th overall

2nd round: 40th and 41st overall

3rd round: 72nd overall

4th round: 107th overall

5th round: 151st and 152nd overall

7th round: 227th overall

Seattle Seahawks mock draft: Rebuilding in the post-Russell Wilson era

Russell Wilson covered up a lot of holes on the Seahawks’ roster over the past few seasons. His excellent play also covered up some major draft misses from general mananger John Schneider and the Seahawks’ front office.

Now that Wilson is in Denver, the pressure is on Schneider to hit big time. That includes finding talent with the three 2022 draft picks the Seahawks acquired from Denver for Mr. Wilson.

1st round, 9th overall: Malik Willis, quarterback, Liberty

It would just make too much sense for Seattle to use the first of the five picks it acquired for Wilson on his heir-apparent. Short of the Seahawks pulling off a sepearate trade for someone like Deshaun Watson, this seems to be a likely scenario.

The idea for Seattle would be to have Willis sit behind Drew Lock, Geno Smith or another veteran for a season. Unquestionably the most-talented quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, Willis is the one signal caller that seems to have star potential written all over him. The small-school product proved that in college and absolutely wowed onlookers during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. This would be a no-brainer if Willis is available at nine.

2nd round, 40th overall: Jaquan Brisker, safety, Penn State

Seattle might simply attempt to start building a new “Legion of Boom” if Brisker is available with the 40th selection. The reasoning? This single-high safety is an absolutely perfect fit next to Pro Bowler Jamal Adams in the defensive secondary. As to where Adams is more of an in-the-box guy, Brisker boasts the best range of any safety in the 2022 NFL Draft not named Kyle Hamilton.

It’s awe-inspiring what Brisker was able to bring to the table for Penn State during a career that saw him record 14 passes defended and five interceptions in three seasons. He can even play corner if need be. A Day 1 starter, Schneider and Co. could not ask for more in this second selection acquired from Denver for Mr. Wilson.

2nd round, 41st overall: Kenneth Walker, running back, Michigan State

Let’s get the running back jokes out of the way first. Yes, we know Seattle dropped the ball big time by selecting Rashaad Penny in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. It was a miserable pick for Schneider and Co.

However, no two situations are the same. If Walker does indeed fall to the Seahawks’ second pick on Day 2, this would be an absolute steal for Seattle. We’re talking about a dude who dominated elite Big 10 competition to the tune of 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns a season ago. He could help keep Seattle afloat in 2022 before joining Willis in what would be a dynamic backfield the following season.

3rd round, 72nd overall: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

Seattle’s vaunted defense was a shell of its former self last season. That included registering a total of 34 sacks in 17 games. Aging veteran Carlos Dunlap led this unit with 8.5 sacks. Meanwhile, impending free agent Rasheem Green was second with 6.5 sacks.

Enter into the equation a pro-ready talent in Paschal who recorded 15 tackles for loss and five sacks a season ago. The former Kentucky star can play in both the 4-3 and 3-4. He boasts plus-level technique and a wide array of pass-rush moves. This would be a steal in Round 3.

4th round, 107th overall: Martin Emerson, cornerback, Mississippi State

Seattle has a specific type of cornerback it values under Pete Carroll. That is to say, physical and big-body types. At 6-foot-2, Emerson is a prime example of what Carroll looks for in his cover guys. Someone who can bang with the receiver at the line and throw him off his route.

The Seahawks are long past the days of Richard Sherman. Their corners struggled big time last season. With the likes of Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel and DeAndre Hopkins in the NFC West, they need to get more talented here. Emerson would provide that.

Rounding out the Seattle Seahawks mock draft

5th round, 151st overall: Braxton Jones, offensive tackle, Southern Utah

5th round, 152nd overall: Thayer Munford, guard, Ohio State

7th round: 227th overall: Charleston Rambo, wide receiver, Miami (F)

Let us know what you think about this Seattle Seahawks mock draft in the comments section below.

