Saquon Barkley leaves New York Giants game with shoulder injury, returns in fourth quarter

Update: Saquon Barkley returned on the New York Giants’ first drive of the fourth quarter and looked just fine, picking up 41 yards on a pass from Daniel Jones.

In a game they were nearly 10-point underdogs for (-9.5), the New York Giants are hanging with the Green Bay Packers into the fourth quarter, but they had to overcome a seven-point deficit without their best player. Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley had to leave the game with a shoulder injury after a De’Vondre Campbell tackle with three minutes to go in the third quarter.

Saquon Barkley lands hard on his right shoulder. By mechanism looks like an AC or SC joint sprain. I expect him to get xrays to rule out clavicle fracture. Hopefully he can get an AC joint injection and return. #giants pic.twitter.com/F5cQbX74au — Eric Friedman, MD (@sportsinjuryMD) October 9, 2022

After initially resisting the medical staff’s urgency to visit the medical tent, Barkley eventually gave in and underwent an evaluation. Labeled as questionable to return, Barkley has remained on the sideline ever since.

Barkley has 12 carries for 68 yards and has two receptions for -5 yards on five targets.

With Barkley injured on the first play of what ended up being a 15-play, 91-yard drive, the Giants were able to cap off the effort with a two-yard score from backup running back Gary Brightwell to tie the score at 20 points apiece.

The Giants are looking to move to 4-1, just like the Packers are. Next up for the G-Men is a battle with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. But they’ll have to close out the Packers first and hope Barkley’s shoulder injury isn’t a long-term issue. We’ll keep you updated on Barkley’s status as we learn more.

Coming into Week 5, Barkley led the NFL in rush attempts, yards, and yards from scrimmage as he’s been the main cog in the New York Football Giants’ offensive attack. With today’s effort included, Barkley has 531 yards and two rushing touchdowns this season and is on pace for 1,805 rushing yards on the season, which would be a new career-high for the fifth-year pro.

