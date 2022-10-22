Russell Wilson out; Brett Rypien gets Week 7 start for Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson has officially been ruled out of the team’s game on Sunday afternoon versus the New York Jets.

It looks like the lat injury Wilson has been dealing with for much of the season has led to a new shoulder injury that is expected to sideline the nine-time Pro Bowler this weekend. NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on Saturday morning.

“The Broncos will start QB Brett Rypien tomorrow vs the Jets, as Russell Wilson won’t play, source said. The final determination was made after he threw this morning. Wilson received very few reps in practice this week.” – Latest on Russell Wilson injury

Early in the week, it seemed likely that the Seattle Seahawks great would play this weekend. However, as time passed and Wilson barely practiced, his status for Week 7 became unclear. Reports on Friday suggested some throwing drills this weekend would decide Wilson’s status and it very well could be a game-time decision.

Well, it seems the Broncos did need to wait until Sunday and were given enough information to make Brett Rypien the starter tomorrow.

What can Denver Broncos fans expect from Brett Rypien in relief of Russell Wilson?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With Wilson out, two-year veteran Rypien will be under center for Denver. The Boise State product will not have high expectations, and that is a very good thing for him.

Russell Wilson stats (2022): 1,442 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT, 83.4 rating

The Broncos’ offense led by Wilson has been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far this season. They are in the back half of the league in total and passing yards per game, but worse than that, they are dead last in points per game at 15.2. At this point, the offense can’t be much worse, so putting up more points than the team’s 2022 average would be a big win for the 26-year-old.

However, Rypien will enter the game with pressure from fans since the team is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and in third place in a tough AFC West. He will face a Jets defense that has been only getting better this season and are among the 10 best in yards allowed per game. The unit also features some rising young studs in first-round pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and lineman Quinnen Williams.