Melvin Gordon to get starting nod for Denver Broncos despite drama

Veteran running back Melvin Gordon is no longer good enough to create a ton of drama and expect to remain with a team. At least, that’s what common sense would indicate. Unfortunately, the Denver Broncos seem to lack common sense right now.

Fresh off another ugly loss, Gordon was heard following the game showing his frustration over a lack of touches in the Broncos’ 19-16 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. A short while later, the two-time Pro Bowler took to social media to like a bunch of tweets pushing a trade from the Broncos. It was not a great look.

Despite these issues, first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett noted on Wednesday that Gordon will start for Denver Week 7 against the New York Jets.

To be fair, Denver’s running back plans were thrown for a loop when stud youngster Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL back in Week 4. Even then, Gordon has failed to prove himself as a capable replacement. Denver made that clear when he touched the ball three times and played just nine snaps Monday evening against Los Angeles.

“To tell you exactly what happened? I can’t tell you. Because I don’t know…Na, no one mentioned anything to me. Just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates. It was a close game, I felt like I could’ve made a difference, but apparently not.” Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon on his benching in Week 6

Melvin Gordon situation is emblematic of larger-scale Denver Broncos issues

Denver heads into Week 7 at 2-4 on the season. It ranks dead last in the league in points scored. These issues are primarily on the offensive side of the ball with Denver’s defense having yielded the fourth-fewest points in the league.

It’s not a great sign given that new head coach Nathaniel Hackett made his money as an offensive mind throughout the league prior to landing this gig. The struggles of high-priced quarterback Russell Wilson obviously adds another layer to the mess we’re seeing in Denver.

The backdrop here is these Broncos apparently catering to a disgruntled player in Gordon who has done very little to prove his worth to the team.

Melvin Gordon stats (2022): 55 attempts, 201 yards, 1 TD, 3.7 average, 4 fumbles

It was back in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders that Gordon was benched after putting the ball on the turf for a fourth time in as many tames. He got the shot the following week, recording 54 yards on 15 attempts. But it appears Denver didn’t like what it saw in the veteran early on Monday night.

Set to take on a surprising Jets team at home this coming Sunday, Denver finds itself as a half-point favorite. Further struggles from Melvin Gordon and Co. could lead to things spiraling out of control.